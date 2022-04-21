 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 4/21/22: Marlins lineup criticism; Sandy’s efforts wasted

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the release of a MLB top prospects list.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) singles against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Game Coverage

Farm System Report

Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for April 21, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Montgomery Biscuits, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. South Bend Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. St. Lucie Mets, 6:30 p.m.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...