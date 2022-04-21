Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-4; High-A Beloit lost, 7-5; Low-A Jupiter won, 2-0. Peyton Burdick, who has been productive early on for the Jumbo Shrimp, exited the game after being hit on the hand by a pitch. We’re still awaiting word on the severity of his injury.
- Sandy Alcantara matched the longest start by any major league pitcher this season. Teams entered Wednesday with a 13-1 record in games that their starters completed at least seven innings, but the Marlins offense bucked that trend by refusing to score.
- Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald report that the Marlins and Joey Wendle are making progress on a one-year contract to avoid arbitration. That would leave Pablo López and Jacob Stallings as the only Miami players who are scheduled to go to hearings.
- My new podcast episode contains early-season breakdowns of Jesús Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Jesús Aguilar.
- Just Baseball’s MLB Top 100 prospects list features four Marlins players: Eury Pérez (No. 31), Max Meyer (No. 34), Kahlil Watson (No. 48) and Edward Cabrera (No. 74). Injured left-hander Jake Eder barely missed the cut..
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 45% chance to win their series finale against the Cardinals.
- The Marlins dropped from No. 19 to No. 21 in ESPN’s updated MLB power rankings.
- “No Marlins player has transcended their on-field exploits to social media or the collective industry like Jazz Chisholm Jr. has,” writes Ronald Ager of MLBbro.com.
- Adam Wainwright tweeted his takeaways from a behind-the-scenes tour of LoanDepot Park.
- The results are in from the MLB Reacts survey of leading 2022 National League MVP and Cy Young candidates. Sign up here to be included in fun weekly surveys throughout the season.
