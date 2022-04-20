Marlins vs. Cardinals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 20, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (4-6, -2 RD) vs. Cardinals (6-3, +18 RD) game thread. The Cards have won each of the last seven regular season games between these teams.

Cardinals Starting Lineup

RHP Miles Mikolas

Notes: It’s Dickerson’s first time playing at LoanDepot Park since being traded away by the Marlins last June. This is also the only active MLB venue that Albert Pujols hasn’t homered in (h/t Jim Hayes, Bally Sports Midwest)...Dylan Carlson is riding the bench in the midst of a 1-for-25 slump.

Tuesday’s Marlins Game Notes (to be updated ASAP)

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Soler in, Brian Anderson out; Sánchez moves down from No. 1 to No. 3, Aguilar moves down from 3 to 4, Wendle moves down from 4 to 6, Chisholm moves down from 7 to 9, Stallings moves up from 8 to 7, Rojas moves up from 9 to 8; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Paul Campbell took Daniel Castano’s place in the Marlins bullpen last week. Now, Castano has returned after Campbell was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain...Alcantara began his major league career with the Cardinals in 2017. The only players from that team who can be found on the current St. Louis active roster are Molina, DeJong, Bader and Adam Wainwright...Aguilar is one of nine qualified MLB hitters who are still without any extra-base hits this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami with Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. He will provide live updates on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) and handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

