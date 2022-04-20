Marlins Game Coverage
Farm System Report
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 2-0; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-1; High-A Beloit lost, 3-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-1. Max Meyer (5.2 IP, 0 R, 7 K) shoved again. We held a new panel discussion about Meyer here. Traded to the Rays last offseason, outfielder Kameron Misner reached base four times against Pensacola, including a 430-foot homer.
- MLB contract extensions continue to trickle in with the Rockies announcing a five-year, $64.5 million deal with left-hander Kyle Freeland. The extension including a vesting player option for a sixth year and the ability to opt out after 2024 (year three) if he places top five in National League Cy Young award voting. In comparison, the Sandy Alcantara deal continues to look like a bargain for Miami.
- Marlins injury updates: Edward Cabrera (biceps) will start for Jupiter on Thursday in his first appearance of the 2022 MiLB season; José Devers (shoulder) is throwing at 90 feet and partaking in live batting practice; Dylan Floro (rotator cuff) will pitch in today’s extended spring training game and figures to return to the Marlins active roster by the end of April; Avisaíl García left Tuesday’s game early with an upset stomach.
- Our Cardinals series preview livestream was particularly good, if I do say so myself. Rewatch the full thing. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 52% chance to win their next game against the Cardinals.
- The Marlins added a new sponsor at LoanDepot Park: FLOKI.
- Ben Badler of Baseball America reports that the Marlins will likely have the largest 2021-22 signing class of any MLB organization once the dust settles on this international amateur signing period. Badler mentions Dominican outfielder Robert Pérez and right-hander Rusbelt Trinidad as deep sleepers from this class.
- Isaac Edelman interviews Peter Pratt, host of Locked On Marlins and Fish Across the Pond.
- In a survey conducted by Play Canada, Marlins fans selected 2003 as their all-time favorite season and 2018 as their most embarrassing one. The 1997 World Series championship predictably received some favorite votes as well, while 1998 and 2019 were runners-up in the embarrassing department.
- The longest-tenured manager in Marlins history, Don Mattingly is celebrating his 61st birthday. Mattingly is now in his seventh season as Miami’s skipper with an overall record of 378-500 (.431 winning percentage) and the 2020 NL Manager of the Year award on his mantle. I can trust you folks to fill up the comments section with well wishes for Donnie Baseball instead of calling for him to be fired...right?
