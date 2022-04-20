Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-7)

Pregame Transactions: J.D. Osborne assigned to Pensacola from Jacksonville

Max Meyer’s seven strikeouts (all on sliders)

Game-ending groundout (Joe Dunand to Lewin Díaz)

Attendance: 5,153

Next Game: today at 12:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Braxton Garrett

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (3-7)

Pregame Transactions: J.D. Osborne assigned to Pensacola from Jacksonville; José Estrada assigned to Beloit from Pensacola

Jerar Encarnación’s solo home run (projected distance: 445 feet)

Attendance: 3,189

Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Cody Mincey

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (2-8)

Pregame Transactions: José Estrada assigned to Beloit from Pensacola

Attendance: 1,243

Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (5-5)

Pregame Transactions: none

Three of Kahlil Watson’s plate appearances (via Ian Smith, Prospects Live)

Watson shows off the hit tool in his next AB with an oppo RBI 1B with the bases loaded to give Jupiter the lead. https://t.co/QK5d5g8c3z pic.twitter.com/cau0HHOe4m — Ian Smith (@FlaSmitty) April 19, 2022

Impressive swing here on this line-drive 1B on an 0-2 count in the 7th.



Kahlil Watson now has four multi-hit games in his first 9 starts to open the year. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/QdDY3IvEei — Ian Smith (@FlaSmitty) April 20, 2022

Attendance: N/A

Next Game: today at 6:30 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD