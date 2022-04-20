 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Earning Their Stripes: April 20, 2022

Highlights, transactions and box scores from a low-scoring day in the Marlins organization.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jerar Encarnación in the batter’s box Courtesy of Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-7)

Pregame Transactions: J.D. Osborne assigned to Pensacola from Jacksonville

Max Meyer’s seven strikeouts (all on sliders)

Game-ending groundout (Joe Dunand to Lewin Díaz)

Attendance: 5,153

Next Game: today at 12:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Braxton Garrett

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (3-7)

Pregame Transactions: J.D. Osborne assigned to Pensacola from Jacksonville; José Estrada assigned to Beloit from Pensacola

Jerar Encarnación’s solo home run (projected distance: 445 feet)

Attendance: 3,189

Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Cody Mincey

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (2-8)

Pregame Transactions: José Estrada assigned to Beloit from Pensacola

Attendance: 1,243

Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (5-5)

Pregame Transactions: none

Three of Kahlil Watson’s plate appearances (via Ian Smith, Prospects Live)

Attendance: N/A

Next Game: today at 6:30 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...