- Game Preview: The Marlins will attempt to complete the preseason sweep of the Nationals today when they meet for the fourth and final time this spring at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (6:40 p.m. first pitch). The probable starters are Joan Adon and Paul Campbell.
- How to watch, listen and follow: It’s Paul Severino’s 2022 television play-by-play debut for Bally Sports Florida. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Miguel Rojas will be mic’d up on the field for the first three innings. Tune into Fox Sports 940 Miami for the radio broadcast. The Marlins will once again set up a single-camera livestream from the pressbox, making the link available on Marlins.com shortly before first pitch. Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) is there as a credentialed reporter—he will provide live updates and handle the game recap article.
- I interviewed Jazz Chisholm Jr. about becoming a more consistent, complete player and transitioning to the post-Derek Jeter era of Marlins baseball.
- Eury Pérez and George Soriano are being assigned to Double-A Pensacola to begin the 2022 season. Still a couple weeks away from his 19th birthday, Pérez will almost certainly be the youngest player on any season-opening Double-A roster. Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm hosted a Twitter Space to analyze the news.
- The Marlins released minor leaguers Lázaro Alonso (2016 international signing), Riley Mahan (2017 draft pick) and C.J. Carter (2018 draft pick). Each of them made it to the Double-A level last season, but didn’t have real futures with the organization.
- At least two Marlins will soon be placed on the major league injured list per MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola: Dylan Floro (arm soreness) and Sean Guenther (vague arm issue). The minimum IL stint during the early portion of the regular season is 10 days, and Floro isn’t expected to need much more than that. Guenther, on the other hand, is weighing rehab vs. surgery, seemingly making him a 60-day IL candidate.
- Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase is hearing that Willians Astudillo has a strong chance of squeezing onto the Opening Day roster.
- The Marlins’ external options for improving the back end of their bullpen continue to dwindle after Craig Kimbrel was traded from the White Sox to the Dodgers for A.J. Pollock.
- Just Baseball’s Ethan Budowsky talked with Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins about the dire state of the current ‘pen.
- MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Padres are deep in trade talks with the Mets and Cubs in an attempt to dump Eric Hosmer’s contract. Hosmer is a South Florida native, but there doesn’t seem to be any path to orchestrating a homecoming—he still has $60 million owed to him over the next four years and only plays first base.
- Baseball America compiled a list of 20 prospects who have impressed scouts this spring, including the bulked-up JJ Bleday.
- BA’s updated mock draft has the Marlins selecting Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with the sixth overall pick. In their previous mock, the Marlins were matched with Texas Tech’s Jace Jung. Here is Jung’s draft profile from Hector Rodriguez.
- Following the example of officials in several other sports, MLB umpires this season will explain the outcome of instant replay reviews before resuming play (specifics on why a play was/wasn’t overturned).
- According to Bookies.com, LoanDepot Park is farther away from a legal sports betting location than any other MLB venue (770 miles), and by a wide margin.
- After the Marlins played at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Friday afternoon, Anthony Bass, Anthony Bender, Louis Head and Trevor Rogers stuck around as fans to see the Savannah Bananas there at night.
