Good morning, dear reader! If you’ll remember, I didn’t have much good news to report in my last series preview. The offense was lifeless, but I was hopeful the team could capitalize on the comfort of returning home. I even went out on a limb to say that playing in front of the hometown fans would spark the offensive and get things moving in the right direction.

Although my usual 45-ish minute drive to LoanDepot Park turned into a three-hour affair, I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout and atmosphere for the home opener once I arrived at my seat in the fifth inning. The concourse was packed shoulder-to-shoulder, as was the standing room area by the Budweiser Bar in left-center field. I’ve attended almost every home opener since the time I could walk, and this was the best crowd of them all.

The players noticed it, too. Garrett Cooper told MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola that he couldn’t hear himself think with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. “I don’t think it’s been that loud in my five years here. It was a good spark to start us.”

Miguel Rojas, the unofficial captain of the Marlins, felt the love on Thursday night.

Thank you Miami for showing up to @loanDepotpark today that was fun and the energy you all bring is so good for the team Love you Miami ❤️ — Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) April 15, 2022

Let’s keep it up for this series against the St. Louis Cardinals! Here’s all you need to know for the three game set.

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Tuesday, April 19 at 6:40 pm

Wednesday, April 20 at 6:40 pm

Thursday, April 21 at 6:40 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton)

Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton) Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710 (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia)

940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710 (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia) Thursday’s game is also available to out-of-market viewers on MLB Network

Grid View Adam Wainwright, Cardinals’ starting pitcher on Tuesday. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jesús Luzardo, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Thursday. Photo by Rhona Wise/USA TODAY Sports

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday: RHP Adam Wainwright vs. LHP Jesús Luzardo

Wainwright (2021): 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21.0 K%, 25.3 HardContact% in 206.1 IP

3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21.0 K%, 25.3 HardContact% in 206.1 IP Luzardo (2021): 6.61 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22.0 K%, 25.6 HardContact% in 95.1 IP

Wednesday: STL TBA vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

TBA: Will update when announced.

Will update when announced. Alcantara (2022): 3.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18.8 K%, 22.9 HardContact% in 11.1 IP

Thursday: STL TBA vs. RHP Pablo López

TBA: Will update when announced.

Will update when announced. López (2022): 0.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 20.0 K%, 25.0 HardContact% in 10.1 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Tuesday: The Machine.

Tuesday’s is your last chance to see Albert Pujols start against the Marlins at home.

At 42 years old and in his 22nd big league season, Pujols returned to where his Hall of Fame career began: the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols announced he intends to retire after the 2022 season, marking the end of a historic career. At this point, Pujols has assumed a platoon role against left-handed pitchers. This role was made possible with the National League Cardinals because of the new universal designated hitter rule. Lefty Jesús Luzardo is starting for the Fish on Tuesday, making Pujols a likely candidate for the DH slot. I have to mention, however, that Pujols will have his hands full against Luzardo if the left-hander comes out as strong as he did in his first start.

Wednesday: Ace on the mound.

In two starts vs. Cardinals: 2 ER, 3 BB, 17 K in 14.1 IP. .192/.246/.192

Sandy Alcantara was lights out in his two starts against the Cardinals last season. St. Louis opponents struggled against Sandy, failing to record an extra-base hit and posting a measly .192 batting average against. After a less than sharp Opening Day performance, Alcantara came back strong in the Marlins’ home opener last week. He’ll look to do the same on Tuesday night.

Thursday: Who will prevail: Pablo López or Nolan Arenado?

López has given Marlins fans back-to-back stellar starts, allowing one run on seven hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

Arenado is scorching hot, slashing .433/.514/1.000 with four home runs and more walks (5) than strikeouts (4). He’s also driven in more than a quarter of the team’s runs.