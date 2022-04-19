Marlins vs. Cardinals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 19, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (4-5, +2 RD) vs. Cardinals (5-3, +14 RD) game thread. It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Cardinals Starting Lineup

RHP Adam Wainwright

Notes: Arenado has been unstoppable so far in 2022, leading MLB with a 1.000 slugging percentage and walking more often than he’s striking out...LoanDepot Park is the only active MLB venue that Pujols hasn’t homered in (h/t Jim Hayes, Bally Sports Midwest)...Like the Marlins, the Cardinals just had an off day and should have practically all of their relievers available to pitch...Among active Marlins players, Jesús Aguilar (20 plate appearances) has the most head-to-head history with Wainwright.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper, García and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz, Payton Henry Jorge Soler out; Sánchez moves up one spot, Anderson, Chisholm and Rojas move down one spot each; Aguilar switches from 1B to DH

Additional Notes: It’s the first game this season that Soler hasn’t started for the Marlins. As you might have suspected, Sánchez has never previously been a major league leadoff hitter.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami with Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

If you’re totally new here, I’d recommend following Fish Stripes on Twitter (@fishstripes) and turning on tweet notifications for real-time commentary and highlights.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. He will provide live updates on Twitter (@Trainboy100) and handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds