- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 1-0 (F/11); High-A Beloit won, 3-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-3. Peyton Burdick drew four walks and stole three bases—those are new single-game career highs for him in both categories. The beefy outfielder now has 16 runs scored in 2022, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.
- Burdick is best known for his plus power. With that in mind, I created a highlight reel of his 10 longest minor league home runs. Subscribe to Fish Stripes on YouTube!
- Audio issues foiled my attempt to post Monday’s regularly scheduled episode of The Offishial Show. Ordinarily, that’s where I will be announcing my Fish Prospects of the Week selections, so I’ll share them here instead: Burdick and Pensacola right-hander Bryan Hoeing.
- The Marlins currently have 21.7% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 3.5% odds of winning the National League East division and 0.8% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 28.1%, 4.8% and 1.2%, respectively.
- Throughout the offseason, the Marlins were not shy about their interest in acquiring a starting-caliber center fielder from outside the organization. After striking out in that pursuit, they turned to Jesús Sánchez as a fallback plan. All he’s done since then is perform like one of the best center fielders in baseball. New articles from Joe Frisaro (Man On Second Baseball) , Christina De Nicola (MLB.com) and Jordan McPherson (Miami Herald) dive deeper into that exciting development.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Phillies series predictions: Noah Berger correctly had the Marlins winning three of four games while Sánchez earned a point for Daniel Rodriguez as the series MVP.
- A prolific vlogger, new Marlins infielder Hayden Cantrelle posted a 10-minute video about getting suddenly traded over from the Brewers. Cantrelle has started off well as Pensacola’s second baseman, slashing .226/.314/.581 through seven games.
- From the random stats department, Elieser Hernandez is the only active pitcher with a 1.000 winning percentage against the Phils after a minimum of four career decisions. He has a combined 4-16 record (.200 W-L%) against all of the other MLB teams.
- Jesús Luzardo tells El Extrabase (in Spanish) that he’s interested in playing for Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Most of the tournament will be hosted at LoanDepot Park.
- Pablo López demonstrated his changeup grip on the Bally Sports Florida Marlins Live pregame show.
- Support independent Marlins content creators! On Northern Fish, Stuart Walter covers the team from a Canadian perspective with blog posts recapping every game.
