MIA 11, PHI 3; Big Day With the Bats

Elieser shines, bats bop as Fish take the series.

By Louis Addeo-Weiss
Miguel Rojas #11 of the Miami Marlins hits for a triple in the second inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images

After Saturday’s 10-3 loss, the Miami Marlins entered Sunday’s series finale versus the Phillies in search of some early season redemption. In a not so brisk 3 hours and 34 minutes on this Easter Sunday, Miami did just that, handing the Phillies an 11-3 loss.

Elieser Hernández authored his first quality start since 8/30/19. In 6 innings, the man affectionately nicknamed “Lilo” struck out 6 whilst walking only 1. The only blemish on Hernández’s outing came via a Bryce Harper home run with two outs in the 5th.

Opposing him, Zack Wheeler, fresh off a year where he led all pitchers in innings (213.1), batters faced (849), and rWAR (7.5), turned in his worst effort since joining the Phillies, being charged with 7 earned runs over 3-plus innings.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Miguel Rojas led the offense today with RBI triples. Both would later tack onto the lead with additional run-scoring hits, with Chisholm doubling home Joey Wendle, and Rojas singling home Bryan De La Cruz, respectively.

Starting his first game in left field Sunday, primary third baseman Brian Anderson reached base safely three times, walking twice and adding a single in the winning effort. Following a three-hit night Saturday, Anderson has now reached base safely six times over his last two games.

Adding onto the frenzy of runs scored was Jesús Sánchez, who drove in two of his own in a three-hit effort. Through Sunday, Sánchez has hit .343 with a 1.018 OPS.

With Monday being an off day, the Marlins will be back at loanDepot Park Tuesday as they aim to get back to .500. Miami begins a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jesús Luzardo will square off against Adam Wainwright with first pitch slated for 6:40 Eastern.

Of Note

  • Prior to an 8th inning home run off the bat of Kyle Schwarber, reliever Anthony Bass had retired 9 consecutive hitters over his four appearances (Sunday included) dating back to April 10.
  • Sunday’s win gives Miami just their second home-opening series win in loanDepot Park, and first since 2014 when the club took 3 of 4 from the Colorado Rockies.
  • No home run? No problem. Miami has now gone 21-1 in games in which they’ve scored at least 10 runs without the aid of the long ball, and the first time they’ve done so since 8/15/19 when they beat the Dodgers 13-7.
Miami Marlins (11) v. Philadelphia Phillies (3), Win Probability Graph, 17 April 2022
Baseball-Savant

Fish Picks Answer Key

  1. Under
  2. Over
  3. Under
  4. Under
  5. Push (both teams used same number of players)
  6. No
  7. Marlins

