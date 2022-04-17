After Saturday’s 10-3 loss, the Miami Marlins entered Sunday’s series finale versus the Phillies in search of some early season redemption. In a not so brisk 3 hours and 34 minutes on this Easter Sunday, Miami did just that, handing the Phillies an 11-3 loss.

Elieser Hernández authored his first quality start since 8/30/19. In 6 innings, the man affectionately nicknamed “Lilo” struck out 6 whilst walking only 1. The only blemish on Hernández’s outing came via a Bryce Harper home run with two outs in the 5th.

Elieser Hernandez's 2nd start of 2022 is done

6 IP, 5 H, ER, BB, 5 K

91 pitches (65 strikes)

Lone run on Bryce Harper HR



1st time Hernandez has completed 6 innings since Aug. 30, 2019.#Marlins starters Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López and Hernandez allowed just 3 ER in 17 2/3 IP. pic.twitter.com/s81J50rb2e — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) April 17, 2022

Opposing him, Zack Wheeler, fresh off a year where he led all pitchers in innings (213.1), batters faced (849), and rWAR (7.5), turned in his worst effort since joining the Phillies, being charged with 7 earned runs over 3-plus innings.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Miguel Rojas led the offense today with RBI triples. Both would later tack onto the lead with additional run-scoring hits, with Chisholm doubling home Joey Wendle, and Rojas singling home Bryan De La Cruz, respectively.

Another Jazz Chisholm Jr. triple!!! pic.twitter.com/L3BrwHD6Cp — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 17, 2022

Starting his first game in left field Sunday, primary third baseman Brian Anderson reached base safely three times, walking twice and adding a single in the winning effort. Following a three-hit night Saturday, Anderson has now reached base safely six times over his last two games.

Brian Anderson in his first ever start in LF makes this spectacular play.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/wrT0H3whKy — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) April 17, 2022

Adding onto the frenzy of runs scored was Jesús Sánchez, who drove in two of his own in a three-hit effort. Through Sunday, Sánchez has hit .343 with a 1.018 OPS.

With Monday being an off day, the Marlins will be back at loanDepot Park Tuesday as they aim to get back to .500. Miami begins a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jesús Luzardo will square off against Adam Wainwright with first pitch slated for 6:40 Eastern.

Of Note

Prior to an 8th inning home run off the bat of Kyle Schwarber, reliever Anthony Bass had retired 9 consecutive hitters over his four appearances (Sunday included) dating back to April 10.

Sunday’s win gives Miami just their second home-opening series win in loanDepot Park, and first since 2014 when the club took 3 of 4 from the Colorado Rockies.

No home run? No problem. Miami has now gone 21-1 in games in which they’ve scored at least 10 runs without the aid of the long ball, and the first time they’ve done so since 8/15/19 when they beat the Dodgers 13-7.

