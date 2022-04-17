 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (E. Hernandez) vs. Phillies (Z. Wheeler)

Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 17, 2022

Elieser Hernandez and Zack Wheeler will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins celebrates a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on April 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to Easter Sunday’s Marlins (3-5, -6 RD) vs. Phillies (4-5, -1 RD) game thread.

Today’s fan giveaway: this kid’s short-sleeve hoodie for the first 5,000 fans under the age of 15 (as modeled by Christina De Nicola of MLB.com).

Phillies Starting Lineup

  1. C J.T. Realmuto (127 wRC+ this season, career 109 wRC+)
  2. DH Bryce Harper (85, 141)
  3. RF Nick Castellanos (181, 115)
  4. 1B Rhys Hoskins (180, 127)
  5. LF Kyle Schwarber (20, 117)
  6. 2B Jean Segura (227, 98)
  7. SS Didi Gregorius (78, 95)
  8. 3B Johan Camargo (104, 93)
  9. CF Simon Muzziotti (38, 38)

RHP Zack Wheeler

Wheeler’s 2021 pitch distribution and MLB percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: The Phillies on Saturday piled up 10 runs without needing any homers...This is Segura’s first appearance in this series—he’s been dealing with numbness in his hand and a “banged up” shoulder...Wheeler has pitched brilliantly in his career against the Marlins (1.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 28.4 K% in 17 GS).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. DH Jorge Soler (72 wRC+ this season, career 111 wRC+)
  2. CF Jesús Sánchez (185, 110)
  3. 1B Jesús Aguilar (29, 111)
  4. 3B Joey Wendle (129, 104)
  5. LF Brian Anderson (93, 111)
  6. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (202, 98)
  7. RF Bryan De La Cruz (143, 116)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (5, 87)
  9. C Payton Henry (-13, 58)

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Hernandez’s 2021 pitch distribution and MLB percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez, Wendle, Chisholm and Henry in, Garrett Cooper, Avisaíl García, Jacob Stallings and Jon Berti out; Rojas moved down from No. 5 to No 8; Soler switches from LF to DH, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF

Additional Notes: The Marlins made roster moves for the first time since Opening Day! Paul Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Daniel Castano’s spot. Simple swap to add a fresh mop-up arm to the bullpen...Brian Anderson and Rojas have the most head-to-head history with Wheeler (26 plate appearances each)...García’s first majestic home run as a Marlin doesn’t cover up for his underlying issues so far this season. A 50.0% chase rate and 55.6% ground ball rate is a bad combination.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

If you’re totally new here, I’d recommend following Fish Stripes on Twitter (@fishstripes) and turning on tweet notifications for real-time commentary and highlights.

Louis Addeo-Weiss is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. He will provide live updates on Twitter (@addeo_louis00) and handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

