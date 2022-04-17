Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 17, 2022

Welcome to Easter Sunday’s Marlins (3-5, -6 RD) vs. Phillies (4-5, -1 RD) game thread.

Today’s fan giveaway: this kid’s short-sleeve hoodie for the first 5,000 fans under the age of 15 (as modeled by Christina De Nicola of MLB.com).

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Zack Wheeler

Notes: The Phillies on Saturday piled up 10 runs without needing any homers...This is Segura’s first appearance in this series—he’s been dealing with numbness in his hand and a “banged up” shoulder...Wheeler has pitched brilliantly in his career against the Marlins (1.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 28.4 K% in 17 GS).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez, Wendle, Chisholm and Henry in, Garrett Cooper, Avisaíl García, Jacob Stallings and Jon Berti out; Rojas moved down from No. 5 to No 8; Soler switches from LF to DH, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF

Additional Notes: The Marlins made roster moves for the first time since Opening Day! Paul Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Daniel Castano’s spot. Simple swap to add a fresh mop-up arm to the bullpen...Brian Anderson and Rojas have the most head-to-head history with Wheeler (26 plate appearances each)...García’s first majestic home run as a Marlin doesn’t cover up for his underlying issues so far this season. A 50.0% chase rate and 55.6% ground ball rate is a bad combination.

