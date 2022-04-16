After winning consecutive games for the first time this season, the Marlins entered Saturday night trying to make it three as Trevor Rogers got the ball for the Fish.

Right from the get-go, Rogers struggled on the mound. He threw a disastrous 40-pitch first inning, while allowing two runs.

Rogers didn't have the greatest defense behind him in the first. We witnessed a classic “What are you doing?” play by Jon Berti, in which he tried to catch Nick Castellanos in a rundown, while also allowing a run to score and injuring Garrett Cooper in the process. Cooper remained in the game initially, but was later subbed out with a left elbow contusion.

Not Jon Berti's finest moment, allowing Bryce Harper to score from 3rd on this play... pic.twitter.com/PLeBoQKjTR — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 16, 2022

The Marlins would commit a season-high two errors in the game.

Trevor came out in the second looking to settle in, but it was just one of those nights. He allowed 5 more runs in the inning, and after 63 pitches, his outing was done. In Rogers’ shortest start of his career, he pitched 1 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing seven runs and four walks. There are rumblings that Rogers may have been tipping his pitches, as Mel Stottlemyre Jr. somewhat eluded to.

Cody Poteet relieved Rogers in the second, allowing two inherited runners to score plus one of his own. Cody fared better after that and ate some valuable innings.

As for the rest of the bullpen, Shawn Armstrong pitched the sixth inning, allowing two more runs. The rest of the guys did their jobs—Tanner Scott, Steven Okert, and Daniel Castano pitched a combined three scoreless innings.

On the offensive side, the Marlins did not amount to much until Jorge Soler blasted his first Marlins home run to left field in the fifth inning, a two-run homer that put the Marlins on the board.

Speaking of firsts, Avisaíl García hit his first Marlins BOMB to straight away center field.

Avisaíl Gar SEE YA blasts one to dead CF! pic.twitter.com/jp7ZPOzeOF — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 17, 2022

Short-haired Brian Anderson made his return to the lineup, and garnered three hits at the plate in his four plate appearances. Jesús Aguilar also had a good night at the dish as he drew two walks and hit a single.

Ultimately, the Marlins did not stand much of a chance with the way Rogers performed. However, it’s worth noting that Donnie Baseball decided to go with an all-righty lineup, leaving out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Sánchez, arguably the Marlins’ two hottest hitters.

What’s next?

The Fish fall to 3-5 on this young season and will look to win the series on Sunday at 1:10 PM EST. Elieser Hernandez is on the bump against Philly’s Zack Wheeler.