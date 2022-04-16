Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 16, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (3-4, +1 RD) vs. Phillies (3-5, -8 RD) game thread. Including this current matchup, the Marlins have won or split each of the last seven home series they’ve played against the Phils (dating back to 2019).

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Phillies Starting Lineup

LHP Ranger Suárez

Notes: Kyle Schwarber is getting a breather after playing every inning of the Phillies’ season thus far...Suárez was an out-of-nowhere sensation in 2021. He allowed just two runs in 19 innings pitched against the Fish.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, De La Cruz and Berti in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Sánchez and Joey Wendle out; Aguilar moves up from No. 4 spot to No. 3; García moves up from No. 5 to No. 4, Rojas moves up from No. 8 to No. 5, Stallings moves down from No. 7 to No. 8; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Aguilar switches to DH

Additional Notes: Rest assured, Miami’s dynamic lefty bats will be available later in the game. Don Mattingly is sitting them out of respect for Suárez’s platoon splits—nobody pitched better in left-on-left matchups last year...I entered the season with low offensive expectations for Stallings, but he has found a way to sink beneath them early on. Uncharacteristically, he is struggling to get his bat on the ball (61.9 Contact% compared to his career 77.1 Contact%)...All 10 members of the Marlins bullpen should be available to contribute with the exception of Daniel Castano, who isn’t accustomed to pitching on back-to-back days. Speaking of the ‘pen, Richard Bleier is celebrating his 35th birthday.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Cole Kruger will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

