Marlins Game Coverage
- Friday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-4; High-A Beloit lost, 2-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 12-0. Eury Pérez, for the first time in his young career, is facing some adversity, having begun his 2022 campaign with a Game Score below 50 in back-to-back starts. Willians Astudillo made his regular season debut with the Marlins organization, homering for the Jumbo Shrimp and reaching base four total times. The Sky Carp (0-7) are Minor League Baseball’s last remaining winless team.
- Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes picked José Salas as the shortstop on his Breakout MLB Prospect Team. “Few players showed as well as Salas did on the Florida back fields this spring,” Pontes writes. “He showcased quick hands and knack for the barrel from both sides of the plate.”
- Just like early April 2021, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is off to a fast start. His .778 slugging percentage is eighth-best among MLB qualifiers.
- Here is a close look at the special cleats Chisholm wore on Friday in honor of Jackie Robinson.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 51% chance to win their next game against the Phillies.
- Listen to Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger with Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins describing the atmosphere inside LoanDepot Park on Thursday.
- On this day 20 years ago, the Marlins rallied from six runs down to beat Phillies in walk-off fashion.
- MLB.com’s Dawn Klemish covered the meeting between Kim Ng and 96 young female baseball players.
- Welcome to the Fish Stripes GIF Database, Miguel Tomás (@mitodiazflores on Instagram).
