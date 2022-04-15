The Miami Marlins played their most complete game of the young season on Friday night as they knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-1.

The Marlins also had their best offensive game so far in terms of runs scored and extra-base hits. They also had quality pitching from their staff and the defense made some big plays to help them out.

Right-handed pitcher Pablo López made his second start of the season and earned his first win. Lopez pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings allowing four hits, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts on 87 pitches. López did a good job of keeping his pitch count down by forcing a lot of weak contact and letting his defense make plays behind him.

“People think strikeouts are sexy and all, but I like quick outs,” López said. “If you keep guys off balance, you’ll get some weak contact and strikeouts.”

Right-handed pitcher Louis Head came in relief for López to make his second outing in his Marlins career. Head lasted a bit longer this outing than his previous as he threw one inning allowing one hit, no runs and a walk. Left-handed reliever Richard Bleier came in the top of the seventh with two runners in scoring position and two outs with Kyle Schwarber at the plate. Bleier was able to get the strikeout versus Schwarber and preserve the shutout.

Heading into the eighth, right-handed pitcher Shawn Armstrong came in the game for his second appearance of the young season. Armstrong blew the shutout by giving up a solo home run to right field by Nick Castellanos.

In the top of the ninth, Miami handed the ball to left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano as he made his season debut. Castano shut the door for the Fish as he threw one inning allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and one strikeout.

Marlins win 7-1 and are now 2-0 at home in 2022!!!



Pablo López picks up the win as the bats come alive!

Outfielder Jesús Sánchez had a big night at the plate as he went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs both down the right field and against the shift.

Jesús Sánchez keeps raking and drives in another run! Marlins lead 5-0!



Jesús Sánchez keeps raking and drives in another run! Marlins lead 5-0!

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. also stood out as he went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple down the right field line and a walk. He currently ranks sixth among all qualified major leaguers with a .778 slugging percentage.

Jesús Aguilar had some quality at-bats in the win as he went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two sacrifice flies. It was easily his most impactful game of 2022.

James Rowson’s Postgame Press Conference

What’s next?

The Marlins have already clinched at least a split of the series. On Saturday night, left-handed pitcher and 2021 All-Star Trevor Rogers will be the mound. Rogers looked solid in his first start of the season as he pitched five innings allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), one walk and three strikeouts. Left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez will get the start for the Phillies. Suarez struggled in his first start of the season as he threw 2 2⁄ 3 innings allowing five hits, three runs, one walk and one strikeout.

First pitch is at 6:10 pm EST on Bally Sports Florida.