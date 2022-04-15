Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 15, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (2-4, -5 RD) vs. Phillies (3-4, -2 RD) game thread. I’ll be curious to see how much of a drop-off there is with the crowd size after the previous game’s huge turnout.

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, all players and uniformed personnel will wear No. 42.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Zach Eflin

Notes: Other than Aaron Nola, Eflin is the longest-tenured player on the Phillies roster. He pitched effectively throughout spring training and carried that into his first regular season outing (4.0 IP, 0 R)...Among active Phillies players, Harper (14 career plate appearances) and Hoskins (11 PA) have the most head-to-head history against Pablo López.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Notes: The Marlins have played in five one-run games this season, the highest total in the majors...Brian Anderson has excellent head-to-head history against Eflin (1.113 OPS in 21 PA), but he’s on the bench for the third time in seven contests...All 10 members of the Marlins bullpen should be available to contribute tonight.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

