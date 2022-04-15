Marlins Game Recap
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-6; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-4 (completion of previously suspended game), and won, 5-3 (regularly scheduled game); High-A Beloit lost both legs of their doubleheader, 1-0 and 7-4; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-7 (F/10). At 0-6, the Sky Carp are one of only three winless teams in Minor League Baseball along with the High-A Asheville Tourists and Low-A Clearwater Threshers (Phillies).
- Injury updates: Dylan Floro (rotator cuff tendinitis) was at LoanDepot Park on Thursday to throw his third bullpen session. He’ll likely need to throw live batting practice on this homestand before progressing to a minor league assignment. Catcher Sam Praytor (Jupiter) was placed on the 7-day injured list.
If you were preoccupied with attending the Marlins home opener and missed the latest edition of Fish Stripes LIVE, rewatch the full thing here.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 53% chance to win their next game against the Phillies.
- For Jackie Robinson Day, the Marlins will be hosting City Year Miami Learning & Development Day for 80 City Year corps members who are dedicated to the education of at-risk youth in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Also, approximately 100 young female baseball players from USA Baseball and MLB’s Trailblazer Series are set to have a “intimate conversation” with Kim Ng.
- Speaking of Ng, she admitted on Thursday’s Bally Sports Florida game broadcast that the club’s offseason pursuit of a center fielder “didn’t go the way we wanted to.”
The results are in from our first "best position player" survey: 60% of respondents went with Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Coming off Miami’s frustrating season-opening road trip, Miguel Rojas took his turn in The Chris Rose Rotation presented by Jomboy Media to discuss managing the stress of a rough stretch and swapping jerseys with longtime friend Joc Pederson.
- Ben Clemens of FanGraphs makes fascinating observations about how Jesús Luzardo has adjusted his delivery and incorporated more “quick pitches” to upset the timing of opposing batters.
- Baseball America updated their Top 30 prospects lists for each MLB organization with 2021-22 international amateur free agent signings. Dominican outfielders Antony Peguero (No. 23) and José Gerardo (No. 30) have been added to the Marlins Top 30.
- Sean Millerick of Call to the Pen makes the case for an immediate Max Meyer call-up.
- On this day five years ago, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton secured a Marlins victory over the Mets with back-to-back home runs.
- Sportico’s annual MLB franchise valuations have the Marlins bringing up the rear at $1.06 billion. They and the Orioles are the only franchises that have lost value over the last year.
