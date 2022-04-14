After a pretty tough week for the Jumbo Shrimp, Max Meyer spun a gem in victory for Jacksonville.

Triple-A

From @BaseballAmerica: Max Meyer's changeup



Final step of his development as a starter is turning this into a consistent weapon.https://t.co/uxc3u7vhsF pic.twitter.com/v4VgNP2DBW — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 13, 2022

On Tuesday at the Triple-A level, Max Meyer gave the Jumbo Shrimp five perfect innings, striking out eight and earning a victory in his start. The club ended the night with a combined two-hit 7-0 victory, along with 14 strikeouts in total. Peyton Burdick went deep for the second time in the season, while Lewin Diaz, Lorenzo Quintana, and Charles LeBlanc each collected a pair of hits.

Meyer left early due to a calf cramp, but is scheduled to not miss a start (collective sigh of relief).

Erik González paced Jacksonville on Wednesday night with three hits and a stolen base, but the Shrimp lost to the Durham Bulls, 10-5.

Double-A

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won on the road for their first victory of the season against three losses, and they also did it on the strength of a combined two-hitter Tuesday night. Starter George Soriano allowed both in his four-inning start, but also struck out six. He allowed three runs, but none of them were earned. Relievers Robert Garcia, Andrew Nardi (W, 1-1) and Colton Hock (S, 1) combined to strike out seven against zero walks and zero hits over the final five frames as the Shrimp took the decision, 4-3. Paul McIntosh collected three hits, including a triple in the contest.

Jerar Encarnacion can hit a baseball 406 feet over the foul pole, 110 mph off the bat.



Our evidence: pic.twitter.com/ZU3iZ8i51I — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) April 14, 2022

Wednesday’s game would see the Blue Wahoos and Trash Pandas play to a seven-inning suspended draw, 3-3 (the game will be completed at a later date). Jerar Encarnación went deep for the first of many times this season.

McIntosh has collected multiple hits in each of his four appearances this season, and currently boasts a .667 average (10-for-15). That leads all 929 qualified players in Minor League Baseball.

High-A

The Beloit Sky Carp, meanwhile, were unsuccessful in their fourth bid for a win this year. It’s only a matter of time, though, as the lineup is loaded. Potential is the name of the game at High-A, and the Carp have a lot of possible high-calibre defense with the likes of SS Nasim Nunez (four stolen bases already), CF Victor Mesa Jr., C Will Banfield, 3B Dalvy Rosario, and LF Davis Bradshaw all making the spectacular look routine on a routine basis.

Beloit lost their series opener to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a 6-3 margin on Tuesday. Brady Puckett was impressive in two perfect innings of relief with as many strikeouts, and Nunez stole two bases in their loss. The Wednesday night game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Low-A

In Fort Myers, the Jupiter Hammerheads opened their week two series with a loss to the undefeated Mighty Mussels, 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday. Cameron Barstad, José Salas, Will Allen, and Javeon Cody each collected a pair of hits in the affair. Luis Palacios whiffed eight in five innings, but also gave up three runs on nine hits.

On Wednesday, the Sharks jumped out to a 4-0 second-inning lead but couldn’t make it stick, eventually losing, 6-4. A.J. Candelario struck out the side in his inning of relief, a perfect ninth. In case you haven’t heard about Candelario, the six-foot, 24-year-old New Jersey native has a 98-MPH fastball and a disgusting knuckle curve that has to been seen to do it justice.

Per his cousin's Instagram, the #Marlins have signed RHP AJ Candelario, a 24-year-old Miami native. Up to 98 with the fastball and has this knuckle curve.

Pitched in Indy ball last season.



Pitched in Indy ball last season. https://t.co/zO8I2XfNrP — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) February 9, 2022

