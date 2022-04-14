Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 14, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (1-4, -6 RD) vs. Phillies (3-3, -1 RD) game thread. It’s the first Marlins home game of 2022.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Gibson

Notes: Going by Game Score (83), Gibson’s start against the Athletics last Saturday was one of the best of his lengthy career. He recorded 21 outs while facing just 22 batters...Among active Phillies players, Harper (30 career plate appearances), Hoskins (27 PA) and Jean Segura (18 PA) have the most head-to-head history against Sandy Alcantara.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, García and Wendle in, Bryan De La Cruz, Brian Anderson and Jon Berti out; Rojas moves down from No. 2 to No. 8, Sánchez moves up from No. 5 to No. 2, Cooper moves up from No. 3 to No. 2

Additional Notes: A silver lining for the Marlins so far this season: their fielding. The club’s .759 defensive efficiency—the rate at which they convert balls in play into outs—is second-best in the majors, only behind the Angels...García (back tenderness) is playing for the first time since Sunday...Coming off an 83-pitch effort on Opening Day, Alcantara isn’t quite fully stretched out. Regardless of his effectiveness, multiple innings will be required from Miami’s bullpen tonight.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout is at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. He’ll be providing live updates on Twitter and handling the game recap article.

The banners are indeed here. Although, it may behoove the team put some sort of background behind them, as you can barely see them during the day pic.twitter.com/L8lTC91Zrz — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) April 14, 2022

