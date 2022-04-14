Marlins Farm System Report
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 10-5; Double-A Pensacola was tied, 3-3, when their game was suspended due to rain; High-A Beloit was postponed due to inclement weather; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-4. The two hottest hitters in the organization, Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) and Kahlil Watson (Jupiter), were up to their usual tricks. I watched quite a bit of Braxton Garrett’s outing for Jacksonville and it reinforced my doubts about him contributing as a starter in the majors. The quality of his stuff simply isn’t good enough right now.
- Tonight, the Marlins host their first home game of 2022. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and pregame ceremonies begin at 6:00 p.m. The first 8,000 fans receive magnet schedules. It’s the opening of Recess Sports Lounge in left field and the first game that the Marlins will use red and blue LED lights to celebrate their home runs.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 52% chance to win tonight’s series opener against the Phillies. It’s the first time they’ve been favored in any game this season.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks seventh, Trevor Rogers ranks 20th, Pablo López ranks 31st, Jesús Luzardo ranks 61st and Elieser Hernandez ranks 93rd on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Around the 10-minute mark of a new Outside the Box with Jeff Conine, Mr. Marlin tells Aram Leighton about what it was like hanging the World Series banners at LoanDepot Park. He also confirms that he won’t be available for the May 13-15 festivities celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 team—Conine will be out of town coaching for FIU baseball.
