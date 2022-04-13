Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Marlins just completed their first road trip of 2022 and enter Wednesday in a tie for the worst record in Major League Baseball. You can point to several factors that have contributed to their 1-4 start, but the simplest explanation is an all-too-familiar one: they aren’t scoring enough runs. Fish players have combined for a .199 batting average and 73 wRC+ (100 represents league average) while striking out at the third-highest rate in the majors.

In most experts’ opinions, the Marlins had a productive winter. They upgraded their offense with former All-Stars Avisaíl García and Joey Wendle and 2019 AL home run champ/2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler. To turn around this campaign before it follows in last season’s disappointing footsteps, the club is relying on those veterans to live up their track records and talented young hitters like Jazz Chisholm Jr. to take their performance to the next level.

This is a roster filled with floor-raisers who won’t embarrass themselves at the plate like many of the ‘21 Marlins. However, Miami is without a clear-cut cornerstone.

Who do you think is the Marlins’ best position player right now?

Via FanGraphs, I put together a career comparison between García, Wendle, Soler and Chisholm (stats updated through Tuesday).

Maybe your pick is somebody else outside that quartet? Select the “other” option in our survey.

The plan is to pose this question several more times throughout the 2022 season until one of the players separates themselves from the pack.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.