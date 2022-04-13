Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-3; High-A Beloit lost, 6-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-5 (F/10). Max Meyer (Jacksonville) was pitching a perfect game through five innings before departing with a calf cramp. Another three-hit game from Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) lowered his season wRC+ to 461. Nasim Nuñez (Beloit) has only been on base four total times, but he already has four stolen bases.
- New photos taken from inside LoanDepot Park help us contextualize how much better the World Series banners look compared to the 1997 and 2003 “flags” that were previously down the left field line.
- On Thursday, Tommy Hutton begins his 50-game schedule as Bally Sports Florida television analyst after barely appearing in the booth over the previous six seasons. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald spoke to Hutton and to a network executive about mending their relationship. For the first road trip of the regular season, J.P. Arencibia was partnered with Paul Severino.
- Fish Stripes’ own Mike Ferguson appeared on The Philadelphia Sports Table podcast to discuss the state of the Marlins.
- As Mike details, on this day 10 years ago, Gaby Sanchez’s walk-off hit gave the Marlins their first win at the new ballpark.
- Actor Charlie Sheen got to meet one of his favorite athletes: Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Happy 24th birthday to Edward Cabrera! The Dominican right-hander has spent his entire professional career in the Marlins organization. He’s currently on the MiLB 7-day injured list after dealing with some biceps fatigue.
- Cabrera ranks second on Fish On The Farm’s Top 100 prospects update.
- Anthony Bass is really into baseball memorabilia. He calls this signed Shohei Ohtani Nippon Ham Fighters jersey the “favorite piece” of his collection.
This will always be my favorite piece of memorabilia I’ve ever received. I had the privilege to play alongside Shohei Ohtani in 2016 for the Fighters and win the Japan Championship. He signed this for me today on the jersey we wore when we won it all. Very special! pic.twitter.com/S2UK46vtNl— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 12, 2022
