Offishial news, 4/13/22: Jesús Luzardo breakdown; Ohtani signed jersey; Charlie Sheen

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes Tommy Hutton’s turn to work as analyst in the Marlins TV booth.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Bally Sports reporter Kelly Saco (left) interviews Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Game Coverage

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

Scheduled Games for April 13, 2022 (all times ET)

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Durham Bulls, 6:35 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, 7:00 p.m.

  • Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-3; High-A Beloit lost, 6-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-5 (F/10). Max Meyer (Jacksonville) was pitching a perfect game through five innings before departing with a calf cramp. Another three-hit game from Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) lowered his season wRC+ to 461. Nasim Nuñez (Beloit) has only been on base four total times, but he already has four stolen bases.
  • New photos taken from inside LoanDepot Park help us contextualize how much better the World Series banners look compared to the 1997 and 2003 “flags” that were previously down the left field line.
  • On Thursday, Tommy Hutton begins his 50-game schedule as Bally Sports Florida television analyst after barely appearing in the booth over the previous six seasons. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald spoke to Hutton and to a network executive about mending their relationship. For the first road trip of the regular season, J.P. Arencibia was partnered with Paul Severino.
  • Fish Stripes’ own Mike Ferguson appeared on The Philadelphia Sports Table podcast to discuss the state of the Marlins.
  • As Mike details, on this day 10 years ago, Gaby Sanchez’s walk-off hit gave the Marlins their first win at the new ballpark.
  • Actor Charlie Sheen got to meet one of his favorite athletes: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

