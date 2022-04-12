On Tuesday night, the Marlins finished up their 5-game west coast trip with their second game against the Angels. Jesús Luzardo got the ball for the Fish looking to build on his strong Spring.

Luzardo looked locked-in from the jump, as he struck out Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon in the first inning.

On the offensive side of things, the Marlins withheld several veterans from the lineup, resting Joey Wendle, Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl García. That made room for Bryan De La Cruz to start for the first time this season.

The Marlins’ bats showed some promise in the 3rd inning. Garrett Cooper singled, and DLC singled him home to take the lead (with the help of a E9).

Luzardo struck out the side in the bottom of the third and struck out six Angels in total his first time through the lineup. He allowed an RBI triple in the 4th inning, but quickly bounced back and struck out the next two batters he faced to get out of the jam.

As Luzardo continued his brilliant outing, the Marlins offense continued to stall. The lefty’s night was officially over with this final line: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 12 SO. Just a beautiful showing by the promising, young Luzardo.

Jesús Luzardo, 10th, 11th and 12th Ks



— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 13, 2022

Tanner Scott came in for relief in the 6th inning, and after allowing a walk to Mike Trout, he gave up the go-ahead 2-run homer from Anthony Rendon. Just when it looked like the bullpen and the stagnant offense may ruin Jesus’ night, Jazz Chisholm came through in the clutch once again in the top of the 7th, hitting a 2-run homer to knot the game up at 3-3.

Cole Sulser made his appearance in the 7th inning and went 1-2-3. Anthony Bass came in the 8th and did his job.

In the top of the 9th, the Marlins offense failed to get anything going, and left it up to Anthony Bender to get the game to extra innings. After a controversial play at second—a Tyler Wade stolen base that looked like it could’ve been overturned—and a wild pitch, the Angels had a runner on third with one out. Bender induced a grounder to Miguel Rojas, but he could not make the play at the plate.

Ultimately, the Marlins offense continued their struggles, only garnering five hits, although drawing seven walks. DLC in particular had a great night at the plate, as he drew two walks, and hit the run-scoring single.

The Fish lost on a walk-off for the second time on their West Coast trip. They’ll travel back to Miami with a 1-4 record.

Next up

The Marlins get a much needed off-day on Wednesday before their home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 6:40 PM EST. Sandy Alcantara will get the nod against the Phils’ Kyle Gibson.