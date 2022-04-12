Marlins vs. Angels: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 12, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (1-3, -5 RD) vs. Angels (2-3, -6 RD) game thread. This will wrap up the club’s season-opening road trip.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz and Berti in, Jesús Aguilar and Joey Wendle out; Rojas moves up from No. 9 to No. 2, Sánchez moves down from No. 2 to No. 5, Chisholm moves down from No. 8 to No. 9; Soler switches from LF to DH, Cooper moves from DH to 1B

Additional Notes: Time for Luzardo to show us what the preseason hype was all about. His fastball velocity was even higher in spring training than we were accustomed to seeing and he’s determined to use his best weapon—his curveball—more frequently than ever...Avisaíl García is out again with back tenderness. The big free agent pick-up is coming off a frustrating debut series in which he swung at 70% of total pitches seen (the highest rate in the majors)...The only pitcher on the Marlins active roster who hasn’t been used yet this season is Daniel Castano.

Monday’s Angels Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

LHP Patrick Sandoval

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: TBD

Notes: Trout was scratched from Monday’s lineup due to a stomach bug...Sandoval was among MLB’s best pitchers against lefty bats in 2021, holding opponents to a .151/.216/.301 slash line (.227 wOBA) when he had the platoon advantage. Chisholm and Sánchez better watch out for his slider.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

If you’re totally new here, I’d recommend following Fish Stripes on Twitter (@fishstripes) and turning on tweet notifications for real-time commentary and highlights.

Alex Krutchik and Cole Kruger will handle the postgame articles.

