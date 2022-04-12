Marlins Game Recap
- A couple weeks ago, the Marlins quietly signed right-hander Mike Pascoe to a minor league deal. This story from Stephen Haynes of the Poughkeepsie Journal details the undersized 24-year-old’s interesting background. Pascoe has previously had severe control issues in his professional career, but he impressed a couple Marlins scouts during a showcase organized in his own backyard. His current pitch mix: a mid-90s two-seam fastball, a low-90s slider and a high-80s changeup. Pascoe’s first assignment will likely be with Low-A Jupiter.
- On the injury front, Avisaíl García is day to day with back tenderness. Dylan Floro (rotator cuff tendonitis) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Sunday—seems like he’s getting close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment. Edward Cabrera (biceps fatigue) resumed his throwing progression. José Devers (right shoulder impingement syndrome) has begun taking live batting practice.
- After years of fans clamoring for LoanDepot Park to do more to acknowledge Marlins history, the team has raised large banners for its 1997 and 2003 World Series championships. They even brought Jeff Conine in to “supervise” the process.
- We reacted to the banners and thoroughly analyzed the Marlins' early-season performance on Monday's episode of Fish Stripes LIVE.
- Alex Contreras joined Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins to react to what we’ve seen on the field from the Fish thus far.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 38% chance to win tonight’s series finale against the Angels.
- The Lerner family, which owns the Nationals, is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise, Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post reports. Ted Lerner acquired the Nats in July 2006, and since 2012, they have a .540 winning percentage, by far the highest in the National League East division (fifth-highest in baseball).
- Ethan Budowsky of Just Baseball laments the Marlins’ messy center field situation, as did Ken Rosenthal on The Athletic Baseball Show.
- Our Fish Stripes Twitter followers got a kick out of seeing the starting lineups from May 28, 2017, which was the last time that the Marlins and Angels met prior to this week. All of the players are long gone from these teams with the exception of Mike Trout.
The last time the Marlins and Angels faced each other: May 28, 2017 pic.twitter.com/rtteoQJ8kw— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 11, 2022
