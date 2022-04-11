Starting Small: Fish Stripes managing editor Ely Sussman reviews the first three Marlins games of the 2022 regular season (each of them decided by a single run).

And then, Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s immature reaction to being out of Saturday’s lineup, Don Mattingly’s in-game decision-making and injury scares for Garrett Cooper and Edward Cabrera.

Fish prospects of the week for April 5-10, 2022: LHP Sandro Bargallo (Low-A Jupiter) and C Paul McIntosh (Double-A Pensacola).

Enjoy Episode 153!

Friday’s Condensed Game

Saturday’s Condensed Game

Sunday’s Condensed Game

Follow Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.