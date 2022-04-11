Marlins vs. Angels: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 11, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (1-2, -1 RD) vs. Angels (1-3, -10 RD) game thread. It’s the first meeting between these teams since 2017—Mike Trout and Don Mattingly are the only remnants from that matchup.

This is the series opener! As is the case on every evening entering a Marlins series opener, we’re doing a livestream.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Wendle moves from SS to 3B, Anderson moves from 3B to RF and García moves from RF to DH; Stallings replaces Payton Henry; Rojas replaces Avisaíl García

Additional Notes: Despite a left wrist contusion, Cooper was inserted shortly after the original lineup came out at the expense of García. The big free agent pick-up is coming off a frustrating debut series in which he swung at 70% of total pitches seen (the highest rate in the majors)...Bryan De La Cruz remains the lone active position player on the team who hasn’t started any games...The most well-rested Marlins relievers (haven’t pitched yet this season) are Daniel Castano and Cody Poteet.

Angels Starting Lineup

RHP Michael Lorenzen

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Rendon replaces Jack Mayfield; Adell replaces Mike Trout; Stassi replaces Kurt Suzuki

Notes: According to Joe Maddon, Trout was scratched due to a stomach bug. He could be available off the bench...Outside of his rookie season, the Reds—Lorenzen’s previous team—used him almost exclusively as a reliever...The Angels just selected the contract of soft-tossing lefty Brian Moran, who made it to the majors originally with Miami in late 2019. He’ll be available out of their bullpen.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

If you’re totally new here, I’d recommend following Fish Stripes on Twitter (@fishstripes) and turning on tweet notifications for real-time commentary and highlights.

I will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds