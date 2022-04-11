April 11-12: Marlins at Angels Series Preview

Coming off the opening series with a 1-2 record, the Miami Marlins head south to face the Los Angeles Angels for a quick two-game series. We won’t see Shohei Ohtani on the mound, but he’ll be leading off with a healthy Mike Trout hitting behind him. Here’s everything you need to know for this series.

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Monday, April 11 at 9:38 pm

Tuesday, April 12 at 7:07 pm

TV broadcast for both games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)

Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia) Radio broadcast for both games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Grid View Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Monday Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen, Angels’ starting pitcher on Monday Photo by Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Jesús Luzardo, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Sandoval, Angels’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports

Monday: RHP Elieser Hernandez vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen

Hernandez (2021): 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23.6 K%, 27.2 HardContact% in 51.2 IP

4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23.6 K%, 27.2 HardContact% in 51.2 IP Lorenzen (2021): 5.59 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 16.8 K%, 30.4 HardContact% in 29.0 IP

Tuesday: LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval

Luzardo (2021): 6.61 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22.0 K%, 25.6 HardContact% in 95.1 IP

6.61 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22.0 K%, 25.6 HardContact% in 95.1 IP Sandoval (2021): 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25.9 K%, 21.7 HardContact% in 87.0 IP

What to watch for on...

Monday: The greatest Sho on Earth.

We all know Shohei Ohtani is great, so I won’t throw a bunch of stats at you on this one. He accomplished things we’ve never seen before (and may never see again!) on his was to his first AL MVP Award. Don’t let this series go by without taking a moment to appreciate the brilliance Ohtani brings to this game. And oh yeah, that Mike Trout guy is pretty good too!

Tuesday: A new and improved Jesús Luzardo.

Luzardo wasn’t sharp during his time in Miami in 2021. His walk rate was sky high and opposing batters consistently barreled up pitches he threw. Louis Addeo-Weiss wrote Luzardo’s series preview a week ago, mentioning an uptick in fastball velocity this spring and noting praise for the young left-hander’s improvements from manager Don Mattingly and general manager Kim Ng.