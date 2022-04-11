 clock menu more-arrow no yes
FISH PICKS IS BACK! Make free prop bets prior to every Marlins series

Filed under:

Offishial news, 4/11/22: Injury scares; return of Fish Picks

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes our first farm system report of 2022.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami Marlins shortstop Joey Wendle (18) slides safely into third base ahead of the relay to San Francisco Giants third baseman Luke Williams (45), as he went from first to third on a bloop single by Brian Anderson during the second inning at Oracle Park D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Game Recap

Farm System Report

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

Marlins Series Preview

Games for April 11, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

  • The Marlins currently have 28.1% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 4.8% odds of winning the National League East division and 1.2% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 29.1%, 5.2% and 1.1%, respectively.
  • Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 9-4; Double-A Pensacola lost, 3-1; High-A Beloit lost, 2-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 9-2.
  • On the injury front, Garrett Cooper suffered a left wrist contusion when he was hit by pitch in the top of the fourth inning on Sunday. He is considered day-to-day. Edward Cabrera (biceps fatigue) was scratched from his first scheduled start of the minor league season. He will attempt to resume throwing later today. Kahlil Watson was removed early from Sunday’s Jupiter Hammerheads game, but that decision was not injury-related.
  • Fish Picks has returned for the 2022 season! Use this link prior to every Marlins series to make free prop bets. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.
  • Check out tonight’s Fish Stripes LIVE from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...