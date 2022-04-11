Marlins Game Recap
Farm System Report
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
Marlins Series Preview
- The Marlins currently have 28.1% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 4.8% odds of winning the National League East division and 1.2% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 29.1%, 5.2% and 1.1%, respectively.
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 9-4; Double-A Pensacola lost, 3-1; High-A Beloit lost, 2-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 9-2.
- On the injury front, Garrett Cooper suffered a left wrist contusion when he was hit by pitch in the top of the fourth inning on Sunday. He is considered day-to-day. Edward Cabrera (biceps fatigue) was scratched from his first scheduled start of the minor league season. He will attempt to resume throwing later today. Kahlil Watson was removed early from Sunday’s Jupiter Hammerheads game, but that decision was not injury-related.
- Fish Picks has returned for the 2022 season! Use this link prior to every Marlins series to make free prop bets. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.
- Check out tonight’s Fish Stripes LIVE from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 40% chance to win tonight’s series opener against the Angels.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. told the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson and Christina De Nicola of MLB.com why he publicly groused about being left out of Saturday’s starting lineup.
- Andrew the Redsmasher09 joined Chase on the Loud Marlins Fan Podcast.
Loading comments...