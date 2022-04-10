The Marlins wrapped up their first series of the 2022 season Sunday in San Francisco, dropping the finale 3-2 in a series where each game was decided by one run.

2021 Rookie of the Year-runner up Trevor Rogers took the loss in his first start of the season, tossing 5 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) whilst striking out 3 on 74 pitches. Rogers's one unearned run came courtesy of a throwing error of his doing in the third inning.

Opposing him, former Marlin Anthony DeSclafani, struck out 5 over 3.2 innings, though the Fish got to him for 8 hits in that time.

Offseason acquisition Jorge Soler had an all-around day, collecting 3 hits, drawing a walk, and robbing Darin Ruf of a home run. Soler would, however, account for the final out Sunday, popping to the aforementioned Ruf.

Jorge Soler times it up with a leaping grab in left! pic.twitter.com/oxwqqk8xJs — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) April 10, 2022

In relief of Rogers, the bullpen authored 3 scoreless frames, most notably Steven Okert, who finished off a weekend that saw the slider-specialist pen 2 scoreless against his former employer.

Miami ends their first series 2-22 with runners in scoring position. Sunday saw the team go 0-7 in those situations.

“Offensively, we haven’t hit our stride...we hit some balls right at guys today,” said manager Don Mattingly.

In his postgame presser, Mattingly cited the likes of Garrett Cooper, Jesús Aguilar, and Soler as three names he expects to hit as the team moves forward.

The team had multiple chances to tie things up late, though, with DH Aguilar - who leads the club with 127 RBI since the start of 2020 - grounding into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners in the 7th. Right fielder and newly signed Avísail García would null the team’s final scoring bid as he was doubled off on a Joey Wendle line out to Ruf.

Scary Sights

First baseman Garrett Cooper, whose Marlins tenure has been littered with injuries, suffered a left wrist contusion after a fourth inning HBP that resulted in his first RBI of the season. X-rays on Cooper’s wrist came back negative, though, his status for tomorrow in Anaheim remains uncertain.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm appeared to experience some ankle discomfort following a swing in the fourth, though he would later double and remain in the game at second. Chisholm added a defensive highlight earlier in the afternoon, going airborne on a line drive to rob Austin Slater of a hit.

Sentimos que de Jazz Chisholm Jr. se habla poco ⚾️



Y, bueno, Jazz es de otro planeta #MakeItMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/ULuLB8f0Ul — El Fildeo ⚾️ ´tamos ready (@elfildeo) April 10, 2022

Looking Ahead

The Fish will venture down South to complete their opening five-game road trip with a short two-game set against the Los Angeles Angels (1-2) beginning Monday. Elieser Hernández is slated to get the ball for Miami against Michael Lorenzen, himself making his Angels debut. First pitch is slated for 9:38 Eastern.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Presser