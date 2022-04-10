Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 10, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (1-1, 0 RD) vs. Giants (1-1, 0 RD) game thread. It’s the third and final game of this season-opening series.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm replaces Jon Berti; Wendle replaces Miguel Rojas; Henry replaces Jacob Stallings; Cooper and Aguilar switch positions

Additional Notes: I’m particularly fascinated to see Rogers today considering his career splits against “full” MLB lineups compared to the now-defunct traditional National League lineups. In 24 career starts where he had the luxury of facing opposing pitchers, he posted a 2.62 earned run average; in eight starts with the designated hitter involved, his ERA is 5.56...Soler is the only veteran Marlins position player who’s still without a hit this season...The most well-rested Marlins relievers (haven’t pitched in this series) are Shawn Armstrong, Daniel Castano and Cody Poteet.

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Casali replaces Joey Bart; Slater, Ramos, Dubon and Williams replace Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt, Joc Pederson and Steven Duggar; Ruf moves from DH to 1B; Flores moves from 3B to DH

Notes: Making his major league debut today, 22-year-old Ramos used to be a consensus Top 100 MLB prospect. The Puerto Rican outfielder possesses a well-rounded skill set, but lacks a truly elite tool. Last season while splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, he put up a 94 wRC+ with 14 HR, 42 BB and 138 SO in 495 PA (116 G)...Among active Marlins, Stallings (12 plate appearances), Aguilar (11 PA) and Soler (11 PA) have the most head-to-head history with DeSclafani...Veteran bats Evan Longoria, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tommy La Stella are on the injured list and won’t be eligible to return during this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

