- Game Preview: The Marlins meet the Astros today for the third and final time this spring at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (1:05 p.m. first pitch). The probable starters are Jesús Luzardo and Luis García.
- How to watch, listen and follow: Tune into Fox Sports 940 Miami for the radio broadcast. The Marlins will once again set up a single-camera livestream from the pressbox, making the link available on Marlins.com shortly before first pitch.
- There are 40 players (22 of them pitchers) remaining in Marlins big league camp following the decisions to option Tommy Nance, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera to Triple-A Jacksonville.
- You could feel the angst on Wednesday’s final spring training edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. Check it out on YouTube as the staff vented about the Marlins’ unresolved center field and closer situations. As always, Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Pirates have engaged in Bryan Reynolds trade talks with about six teams this offseason. The Marlins, obviously, are one of them, but Mackey tweeted that in response to a new Padres rumor (via Bob Nightengale, USA Today). Meanwhile, the Marlins tried Avisaíl García in center field on Thursday and have used 10(!) different players at the position in spring training games.
- Most of the Marlins’ 2022 promotional schedule has been revealed, featuring García, Trevor Rogers and Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobblehead giveaways (for the first 10,000 fans at those games). LoanDepot Park will open its doors to dogs on four Sundays: May 1, June 5, June 26 and September 11.
- The Marlins Home Opener Memorabilia Dash is underway. Using Home Run Rewards points, you can bid on a Jorge Soler autographed ball.
- MLB Pipeline puts the Marlins sixth in their updated farm system rankings.
- The Five Reasons Sports Network Marlins Report with Alejandro Villegas and David Fernandez analyzed the team’s biggest remaining concerns.
- Fish Stripes’ own Mike Ferguson created a free e-book for young children, Remembering Every Marlins All-Star Ever.
- Baseball America compiled a list of 20 players who have impressed MLB scouts this spring, topped by old friend Jorge Alfaro (now with the Padres).
- Candy Digital has launched the 2022 MLB ICONS Leadoff Series of NFTs that display individual player stats and will update daily throughout the season. The first Marlins who will be introduced in packs on April 12 and April 19 are Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, Elieser Hernandez, Garrett Cooper, Jon Berti, Zach Pop and Pablo López.
- The Yankees announced that they’ll be holding Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night on September 9. Jeter distanced himself somewhat from the Yanks during his years in Marlins ownership. That’s no longer an issue.
- The latest MLB Reacts survey gauged fan sentiment about various 2022 rule changes. Scroll the gallery below for the results:
