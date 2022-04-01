 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 4/1/22: Bryan Reynolds rumblings; 2022 giveaways

Only one week away from Marlins Opening Day.

By Ely Sussman
New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

  • Game Preview: The Marlins meet the Astros today for the third and final time this spring at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (1:05 p.m. first pitch). The probable starters are Jesús Luzardo and Luis García.
  • How to watch, listen and follow: Tune into Fox Sports 940 Miami for the radio broadcast. The Marlins will once again set up a single-camera livestream from the pressbox, making the link available on Marlins.com shortly before first pitch.
  • There are 40 players (22 of them pitchers) remaining in Marlins big league camp following the decisions to option Tommy Nance, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera to Triple-A Jacksonville.
  • You could feel the angst on Wednesday’s final spring training edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. Check it out on YouTube as the staff vented about the Marlins’ unresolved center field and closer situations. As always, Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

  • Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Pirates have engaged in Bryan Reynolds trade talks with about six teams this offseason. The Marlins, obviously, are one of them, but Mackey tweeted that in response to a new Padres rumor (via Bob Nightengale, USA Today). Meanwhile, the Marlins tried Avisaíl García in center field on Thursday and have used 10(!) different players at the position in spring training games.
  • Most of the Marlins’ 2022 promotional schedule has been revealed, featuring García, Trevor Rogers and Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobblehead giveaways (for the first 10,000 fans at those games). LoanDepot Park will open its doors to dogs on four Sundays: May 1, June 5, June 26 and September 11.
