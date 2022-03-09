 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MARLINS JEOPARDY! Tune in live for a new edition of our trivia show (7 p.m. ET)

Filed under:

Offishial news, 3/9/22: MLB lockout hopefully maybe actually nearing its end

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
A detailed view of the Franklin batting gloves worn by Miguel Rojas #19 of the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals in a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images
  • Tuesday was, by all accounts, a productive day in the MLB owner/player negotiations toward a collective bargaining agreement. The gaps between the two sides on core economic issues have narrowed. One remaining point of contention is how to handle international amateur players. Throughout the league’s history, they have been treated as free agents, but owners are insisting on establishing an international draft with some similarities to the domestic version. The players’ union will reportedly be making a counteroffer momentarily. I’m setting the odds at 35% that a new CBA will be agreed to in principle by the end of the night.
  • Apple has struck a deal with MLB to broadcast two Friday games each week on Apple TV+, beginning this season. These will be exclusive broadcasts, only accessible to Apple TV subscribers.
  • Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, join us for a special edition of Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins Jeopardy. The two dominant competitors from this winter—Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout and Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase—will face off for the first time since January. Also, the Marlins communications department took it upon themselves to research, record and submit an entire category of their own trivia questions! Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...