- Tuesday was, by all accounts, a productive day in the MLB owner/player negotiations toward a collective bargaining agreement. The gaps between the two sides on core economic issues have narrowed. One remaining point of contention is how to handle international amateur players. Throughout the league’s history, they have been treated as free agents, but owners are insisting on establishing an international draft with some similarities to the domestic version. The players’ union will reportedly be making a counteroffer momentarily. I’m setting the odds at 35% that a new CBA will be agreed to in principle by the end of the night.
- Apple has struck a deal with MLB to broadcast two Friday games each week on Apple TV+, beginning this season. These will be exclusive broadcasts, only accessible to Apple TV subscribers.
- Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, join us for a special edition of Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins Jeopardy. The two dominant competitors from this winter—Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout and Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase—will face off for the first time since January. Also, the Marlins communications department took it upon themselves to research, record and submit an entire category of their own trivia questions! Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- Starving for minor league spring training content? Local media members have been invited to Thursday’s scrimmage in Jupiter. Max Meyer is scheduled to pitch.
- Alex Carver and Sam Hemenway of Fish On The Farm preview the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp.
- Baseball America unveiled their full Marlins Top 30 prospects list. The biggest surprise to me was seeing Chris Mokma ranked 26th and Evan Fitterer missing the cut—even with Fitterer’s durability concerns, I greatly prefer the quality of his stuff. Notable old friends spotted on other BA Top 30s include Kameron Misner (No. 23 for the Rays) and Connor Scott and Kyle Nicolas (No. 26 and No. 29 for the Pirates).
- On a new Locked On Marlins episode, Peter Pratt and Takes Were Made share their excitement for expanded playoffs.
- The Marlins have the fifth-best logo in the majors, as determined by respondents to a Quality Logo Products survey.
