- With 2022 minor league spring training now underway, the Marlins have announced their full player development staff for this season. Each of their full-season MiLB affiliates—Triple-A Jacksonville, Double-A Pensacola, High-A Beloit and Low-A Jupiter—are going with seven-person staffs. Each team has its own video manager, which appears to be a key difference from previous years. Another franchise first: fielding two teams in the Dominican Summer League (DSL Marlins 1 and DSL Marlins 2). The most intriguing newcomer to player dev would have to be Dave Eiland, the former major league pitcher and longtime MLB pitching coach who will serve in that role for Pensacola.
- Alex Carver and Sam Hemenway of Fish On The Farm go in depth on the Hammerheads’ projected lineup and starting rotation.
- A full decade removed from Showtime’s The Franchise: A Season with the Miami Marlins, I tracked down the executive producer of the series! Enjoy our interview with David Gavant.
- Juan Páez is not confident in Dylan Floro as the Marlins closer moving forward.
- Prospects Live includes the following Marlins on their Top 100 prospects list: Eury Pérez (No. 27), Max Meyer (No. 32), Kahlil Watson (No. 42), Edward Cabrera (No. 75) and Peyton Burdick (No. 100).
- Baseball America ranks Jake Eder among the top left-handed pitching prospects.
- BA reports that “no decision has been made yet regarding fan access” to Marlins minor league spring training activities. Policies about that vary from team to team.
- Twitter user @fasteddy55 asks: “What are the best seats at LoanDepot Park and why?” He’s gotten a wide variety of replies already.
- As if we needed more evidence of Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s freakish athleticism...
