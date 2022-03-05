- As a brief refresher, Sixto Sánchez underwent surgery last July to repair a torn capsule in the back of his right shoulder. In November, he was confident that he’d be fully healthy for Opening Day. Then in January, he posted a video of himself throwing softly and awkwardly. That brings us to this week’s reporting from Craig Mish and Jon Heyman, confirming that his rehab is progressing more slowly than originally hoped. Heyman’s forecast for a “midseason” return would imply that the gifted right-hander is currently being shut down from throwing.
- I have consistently vouched for Sánchez’s potential, but this setback validates my decision to drop him several spots on my updated Marlins Top 30 prospects list.
- J.P. Arencibia tells Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that he’s scheduled to call 50 games for Bally Sports Florida alongside Paul Severino this season. That number was presumably agreed upon with 162 total Marlins games in mind, so expect it to be pro-rated once the revised season length is set. An Arencibia-Severino pairing would be among the youngest broadcast booths in the majors (ages 36 and 38, respectively).
Even though Derek Jeter is no longer his boss, Miguel Rojas is showing support by training in a new "RE2PECT" t-shirt.
- Eury Pérez (No. 9), Sánchez (No. 14), Edward Cabrera (No. 16) and Max Meyer (No. 17) each rank among Baseball America’s top right-handed pitching prospects. The Marlins don’t have any other representatives on their Top 50 list.
- Fish On The Farm projects season-opening rosters for each Marlins minor league affiliate. Lots of tweaks coming to the Triple-A Jacksonville roster in particular if 40-man roster players aren’t eligible to participate.
- Scrimmaging at home in the Dominican Republic, Jesús Sánchez reminds us of his awesome power.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss revisits the abrupt end of Kiko Calero’s career.
Offishial news, 3/5/22: Sixto falls behind schedule; Arencibia added to TV booth; RE2PECT t-shirt
The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.
