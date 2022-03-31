Marlins Home Opener Memorabilia Dash to begin Friday

On Thursday afternoon—which was originally scheduled to be the 2022 Marlins home opener—the team will be announcing a new memorabilia series. Home Opener Memorabilia Dash launches Friday on Home Run Rewards and continues through the revised home opener date of April 14.

Here are the first five days’ worth of player-specific auction items:

Memorabilia from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trevor Rogers, Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings will be available in later auctions. Fans can also shop for gameday experiences like batting practice passes, throwing out the honorary first pitch, making the “play ball” announcement and delivering the Marlins lineup card to the umpires.

Just use the points from your Home Run Rewards account to bid.

Unless you’ve been making the trip to spring training games and catching them in a generous mood at the right time, this is the first chance to get Marlins memorabilia from Soler, Stallings and Wendle. Each of them joined the team this past offseason.

As a reminder, it’s free for all Marlins fans to register for Home Run Rewards. Attending games at LoanDepot Park and purchasing stuff there is the simplest way to earn points, but there are some free opportunities too. Even if you miss out on these, expect more auctions throughout the 2022 season.