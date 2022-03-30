New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- You are all invited to join “The Fish Family” hosted by Twitter Communities to hang out with other Marlins fans.
- Brian Anderson was the Marlins starting center fielder on Tuesday. Don Mattingly acknowledged that the position is a “deficiency” for the club (h/t Christina De Nicola, MLB.com).
- Our final spring training edition of Fish Stripes LIVE airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. You can submit your questions and discussion topics ahead of time. As always, Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- Designated for assignment by the Marlins last week, Isan Díaz cleared waivers has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville.
- Old friend José Ureña will be Triple-A depth for the Brewers, having just signed a minor league deal with the defending National League Central champs. Ureña spent the first half of the 2021 season in the Tigers starting rotation, but after an extreme rough patch, he transitioned to a long relief role in September. Another old friend, AJ Ramos, has a torn shoulder capsule that could prove to be career-ending for the 35-year-old.
- Trevor Rogers is the ace of The Athletic’s MLB All-Under-25 team (eligible players are those who will be age 24 or younger on Opening Day and have major league regular season experience). Jazz Chisholm Jr., Sixto Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Jesús Sánchez each earned honorable mentions.
- Geoff Pontes of Baseball America highlights Zach McCambley’s curveball as one of the best for any non-Top 100 MLB prospect.
- MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola debuted her weekly Marlins Beat email newsletter. You can subscribe here.
- The Marlins have partnered with Nike to introduce new youth baseball and softball programs in South Florida. In sponsorship news, PNC Bank has signed on to become the “Official Bank” of the franchise.
- Fish Stripes’ own Mike Ferguson created a free e-book for young children, Remembering Every Marlins All-Star Ever.
- Ethan Witte of The Good Phight previews the “pesky” 2022 Marlins.
- The new Locked On Nationals/Locked On Marlins crossover brings together the underdog teams of the NL East.
- USA Today’s baseball staff projects the Marlins to go 73-89. That is several fewer wins than any of the major sportsbooks or the more scientific projection systems like FanGraphs and PECOTA.
- The Marlins provide their fans with the second-worst pregame experience in the majors, according to Bookies.com. Their algorithm accounted for the distance between each team’s stadium and city center, tailgating opportunities, entertainment around the stadium and family sentiment.
- Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com gives an honorable mention to the Marlins in his ranking of the top MLB starting rotations, but they don’t crack the top 10. I saw many fans expressing their displeasure with him on Tuesday.
- The Nationals, Astros, Royals, Rockies, Angels, Brewers and Padres will debut their City Connect uniforms this season. The Marlins reiterated that their immensely popular red unis will come back for Saturday home games beginning May 21.
