New Fish Stripes Podcast
- Now that the first seven home games on the 2022 Marlins schedule have been officially canceled, ticket-holders for those games should contact the Marlins to get their money back. If seeking a full refund (ticket prices plus fees), the team instructs you to send an email to tickets@marlins.com.
- The Marlins home opener has been pushed back to April 14 vs. the Phillies, but if I had to bet on it, that series will ultimately be impacted as well. There’s still not enough urgency from the owners’ side. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that “local television contracts generally do not require clubs to issue rebates to their networks until about 25 games are missed.”
- Miguel Rojas is “disgusted and tired” of debunking the narrative that a new MLB collective bargaining agreement was close to being agreed upon earlier this week. The two sides have been—and continue to be—far apart on core economic issues.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm earned his first Marlins Jeopardy win on Wednesday. Rewatch the full contest, which included several never-before-used categories. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe!
- I worry that canceled games in 2022 will make it much more difficult for Rojas and Sandy Alcantara to attain special career milestones further down the road.
- You’ll enjoy listening to Billy Gil eviscerate David Samson on the local hour of The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss has the numbers behind Charles Johnson’s defensive dominance.
- Kevin Barral researches Cliff Floyd’s interesting career arc.
- For Baseball Prospectus, Colby Wilson examines the pitch mix adjustments that made 2021 so successful for Richard Bleier, while Carlos Marcano is hopeful that Avisaíl García will age gracefully.
- On Saturday, the Marlins and Bally Sports Florida will be represented at the Opening Day ceremonies of the Police Athletic League of Hallandale Beach to donate youth baseball equipment.
