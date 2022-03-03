 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 3/3/22: Get your refunds; “disgusted and tired”

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
Miguel Rojas #19 of the Miami Marlins in action against the New York Mets during a game at Citi Field Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

  • Now that the first seven home games on the 2022 Marlins schedule have been officially canceled, ticket-holders for those games should contact the Marlins to get their money back. If seeking a full refund (ticket prices plus fees), the team instructs you to send an email to tickets@marlins.com.
  • The Marlins home opener has been pushed back to April 14 vs. the Phillies, but if I had to bet on it, that series will ultimately be impacted as well. There’s still not enough urgency from the owners’ side. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that “local television contracts generally do not require clubs to issue rebates to their networks until about 25 games are missed.”
  • Miguel Rojas is “disgusted and tired” of debunking the narrative that a new MLB collective bargaining agreement was close to being agreed upon earlier this week. The two sides have been—and continue to be—far apart on core economic issues.
  • Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm earned his first Marlins Jeopardy win on Wednesday. Rewatch the full contest, which included several never-before-used categories. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe!

