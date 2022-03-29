New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Game Preview: The Marlins will play under the lights tonight, hosting the Mets at 6:40 p.m. The probable starters are Chris Bassitt and Pablo López.
- How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner is handling the radio broadcast duties on Marlins.com. The Marlins will, per usual, set up a single-camera livestream from the pressbox, making the link available shortly before first pitch. Noah Berger is at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as a credentialed reporter, so follow @Trainboy100 on Twitter for updates.
- Noah has used Twitter’s new Communities features to create “The Fish Family” as a hangout for Marlins fans.
- The Marlins completed a trade for minor league outfielder/first baseman Norel González, acquiring him from the Astros for cash considerations. We can’t really use the “prospect” label for González, who turns 28 in June and is coming off his first career season in affiliated Minor League Baseball (118 wRC+ in 355 PA with Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land).
- One of the first executives brought to the Marlins following their 2017 ownership change, Adam Jones is no longer with the organization. His chief revenue officer position has been eliminated, according to Andy Slater. Here’s my interview with Jones from 2019.
- “Our ‘young’ pitching staff isn’t that young anymore,” Miguel Rojas says on a new episode of The Chris Rose Rotation presented by Jomboy Media in making the case that the Marlins are ready to be postseason contenders.
- Edward Cabrera has added a sinker to his pitch mix (via Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald). Cabrera looked good on Monday facing the Nats lineup—I had a front-row seat—but barring injuries to other Marlins pitchers, he is on the outside looking in at the Opening Day active roster.
- Craig Mish of SportsGrid reiterates that Shawn Armstrong is valued highly by team decision-makers and should earn a spot in the bullpen. With Miami’s 40-man roster currently full, that means there is at least corresponding move on the horizon.
- Speaking of which, today will be Isan Díaz’s final day in DFA limbo. He’ll either be traded, claimed off waivers by another team or outrighted to the minors by the Marlins.
- The Giants are riding 2021 breakout star Logan Webb into the new season as their Opening Day starter against the Marlins on April 8.
- Fish Stripes is finalizing arrangements to do an exclusive interview with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Any specific questions you want us to ask him?
