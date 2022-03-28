New Marlins Game Recap
- Game Preview: For the ninth contest on their 15-game Grapefruit League schedule, the Marlins visit the Nationals today at 1:05 p.m. at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. In his second-to-last tune-up for Opening Day, Sandy Alcantara will face Cardinals minor leaguers on the backfields. Instead, the probable starters for this game are Edward Cabrera (2022 spring debut) and Patrick Corbin.
- How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner is handling the radio broadcast duties on Fox Sports 940 Miami. MLB.TV subscribers can watch the Nats television broadcast on MASN. Isaac Azout and I are attending the game, so follow @IsaacAzout on Twitter for updates.
- Barely a week after the Marlins claimed Yoan López off waivers, López has been displaced from their 40-man roster to make room for fellow right-handed reliever Tommy Nance. The 6-foot-6 Nance began his big league career last season with a month-long scoreless streak, but got hit hard after that. Nance has two more minor league options remaining.
- Albert Pujols and the Cardinals are finalizing a one-year, $2.5 million deal to reunite the future Hall of Famer with his original franchise.
- Giants manager Gabe Kapler anticipates using a starting outfield of LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski and Joc Pederson against the Marlins on Opening Day, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
- You’ll enjoy this article from Matt Musico of MLB Daily Dingers on the Marlins’ single-season home run leaders.
- Later today, look out for a new episode of The Chris Rose Rotation co-hosted by Miguel Rojas.
- MLB Network paid a visit to Marlins camp and spoke with Rojas, Don Mattingly and Jazz Chisholm Jr. about their 2022 outlook.
- If you have children ages 14 and younger, register them for the Marlins’ free Club 305 program. They’ll receive special prizes when attending each of their first five 2022 regular season home games.
