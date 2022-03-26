New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Game Preview: Following an off day, we could be seeing a ton of the Marlins’ top hitters in the lineup together today against the Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The only one we have full confirmation on is Jorge Soler. It will be the 2022 Grapefruit League debut for the 30-year-old free agent pick-up. Probable starters are Elieser Hernandez and Steven Matz.
- How to watch, listen and follow: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Midwest will have a shared television broadcast, featuring Tommy Hutton as analyst. Glenn Geffner is handling the radio broadcast duties on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Kevin Barral is going as a credentialed reporter for Fish Stripes. Follow @kevin_barral on Twitter for updates.
- Check out my current Marlins Opening Day roster projection. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com published hers as well with several different picks for the bullpen.
- To fare better against left-handed batters, De Nicola writes that Anthony Bass will attack them more often with his four-seam fastball and splitter. You may recall that in 2021, Bass seldom used his split at all.
- Even with initial regular season rosters expanded to 28 spots, none of the other MLB teams were intrigued enough by Monte Harrison to claim him off waivers. He remains with the Marlins organization and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Isan Díaz is still in DFA limbo. I would guess that he ultimately experiences the same fate.
- MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan explains why the Marlins are projected for considerable improvement from last season’s 67-95 record.
- Top prospect Eury Pérez continues to impress on the backfields.
- The 2022 Marlins Spring Warm-Up Auction ends on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The two game-used Jazz Chisholm Jr. jerseys are generating the most bidding.
- For anybody who will be at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium today, you can find me wearing a white polo shirt with the Fish Stripes logo sewn onto it.
