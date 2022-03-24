New Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes

Game Preview: Jerar Encarnación single-handedly made the difference on Wednesday, driving in all three Marlins runs against the Nationals with his seventh-inning double as Miami won, 3-2. Encarnación has a stellar 1.129 OPS in 19 career spring training games. Next up is the first Marlins night game of the year (weather permitting), a 6:10 p.m. start time as they visit the Mets in Port St. Lucie. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right pinky contusion) hopes to be back in the Marlins lineup. Probable starters are Pablo López and Chris Bassitt (making his Grapefruit League debut).

How to watch, listen and follow: Kyle Sielaff and Scott Kornberg have the radio call on Marlins.com. There should also be a video livestream provided by the team that’s synced with the broadcast. Check the MLB app shortly before first pitch for the link, or check the Fish Stripes Twitter account where we’ll be tweeting it out. Again, keep in mind that there’s a threat of postponement based on the current forecast.

The outlook on Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery recovery) is pretty bleak. The 23-year-old has another four weeks to go until he’s cleared to throw again and that rest period won’t necessarily restore his once-elite stuff. Sánchez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville and will begin the season on their injured list. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald transcribed Sánchez’s Q&A with the media on Wednesday.

I updated our arbitration deadline article with the salary figures that were exchanged in the team’s four unresolved cases. López, Jesús Aguilar, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle are each more than half a million dollars apart from the Marlins on their proposed 2022 season salaries.

Kim Ng is “definitely focused on relievers” as the Marlins consider last-minute acquisitions from outside the organization (via Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). Other than Louis Head and Yoan López, every arm on the club’s 40-man roster is a holdover from the end of the 2021 campaign.

Don Mattingly said Nick Neidert is being treated as a full-time reliever this spring. He worked two scoreless innings on Wednesday, leaning heavily on his fastball and slider. I project him to make the Opening Day roster as a mop-up guy.

