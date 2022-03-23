New Fish Stripes Podcast
Game Preview: Tuesday’s comeback vs. the Cardinals fell one run short as the Marlins took an L for the first time in Grapefruit League play. Next up is a home game against the Nationals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right pinky contusion) will likely be sidelined for this one as a precaution. Probable starters are Patrick Corbin and Sandy Alcantara.
How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner will handle the radio call on Marlins.com. There should also be a video livestream provided by the team that’s synced with the broadcast. Check the MLB app shortly before first pitch for the link, or check the Fish Stripes Twitter account where we’ll be tweeting it out.
- For the Miami Herald, Craig Mish and Barry Jackson empty their notebooks on how the Marlins attempted to trade for a starting-caliber center fielder. They had serious talks with the Blue Jays about Teoscar Hernández prior to the lockout and pivoted to Ramón Laureano of the Athletics this month. The Marlins covet the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, but that potential blockbuster reportedly hasn’t come close to fruition because the Marlins are “disinclined” to package multiple elite prospects in a deal, such as Max Meyer and Kahlil Watson.
- In a new episode of Swings and Mishes, Mish offers a glowing assessment of Meyer and identifies left-hander Will Stewart as a sleeper candidate to impact the 2022 Marlins bullpen.
- Barry Jackson has more background details on new Marlin Jorge Soler. Joe Trezza of MLB.com writes that when Soler isn’t being used as the designated hitter, he’ll mostly see time in left field with Avisaíl García in right (and Jesús Sánchez in center...for now).
- Jesús Aguilar, Pablo López, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle are likely headed to arbitration hearings next month after being unable to agree with the Marlins on their 2022 season salaries.
- All of this material sets the stage for what should be an epic Fish Stripes LIVE show tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Follow along on YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- From Opening Day through May 1, MLB active rosters will be expanded to 28 spots, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He also reports that—at least for one more year—the league is putting a man on second base in extra innings. I would’ve preferred a compromise that allows the first two or three extra innings to be played normally before expediting the ending with that gimmick, but oh well.
