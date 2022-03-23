New Fish Stripes Podcast

Game Preview: Tuesday’s comeback vs. the Cardinals fell one run short as the Marlins took an L for the first time in Grapefruit League play. Next up is a home game against the Nationals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right pinky contusion) will likely be sidelined for this one as a precaution. Probable starters are Patrick Corbin and Sandy Alcantara.

How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner will handle the radio call on Marlins.com. There should also be a video livestream provided by the team that’s synced with the broadcast. Check the MLB app shortly before first pitch for the link, or check the Fish Stripes Twitter account where we’ll be tweeting it out.

From Opening Day through May 1, MLB active rosters will be expanded to 28 spots, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He also reports that—at least for one more year—the league is putting a man on second base in extra innings. I would’ve preferred a compromise that allows the first two or three extra innings to be played normally before expediting the ending with that gimmick, but oh well.

Check out the latest installments of our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series. Dozens more articles to come between now and Opening Day.