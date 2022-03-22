New Fish Stripes Podcast

Game Preview: Following Miami’s shutout victory over the Mets on Monday, we have a matchup of the undefeateds today when the Marlins “visit” the Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Peyton Burdick and Jerar Encarnación are the only Marlins to play in each of the first three Grapefruit League contests. Free agent pick-ups Willians Astudillo and Delino DeShields have yet to make their spring debuts—perhaps that will change today. Probable starters are Jesús Luzardo and Dakota Hudson.

How to watch, listen and follow: There is a shared television broadcast between Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Midwest! I expect that to mean BS Midwest is borrowing one of the analysts in BS Florida’s rotation. On the radio side, Kyle Sielaff is being paired with Scott Kornberg of the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. That’s available on Marlins.com.

Max Meyer was brilliant on Monday, working four perfect innings of relief. His fastball velocity topped out at 98 miles per hour. He used his slider for both called strikes and whiffs. He mixed in 10 changeups among his 44 total pitches. It was not a full-strength Mets lineup, but Meyer did retire big league veterans Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme and Tomás Nido.

Here are the 2 Kahlil Watson home runs from Monday (1 of them vs. a lefty) pic.twitter.com/X97msY1bAG — Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage (@FishProspects) March 22, 2022

The Rockies announced a six-year, $70 million extension for infielder Ryan McMahon. That’s the sort of deal that may have been appropriate for Brian Anderson at this stage of his career if BA had performed up to his career norms in 2021 and stayed healthy. Unfortunately, his shoulder injury changes everything.

