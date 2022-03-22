New Fish Stripes Podcast
Game Preview: Following Miami’s shutout victory over the Mets on Monday, we have a matchup of the undefeateds today when the Marlins “visit” the Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Peyton Burdick and Jerar Encarnación are the only Marlins to play in each of the first three Grapefruit League contests. Free agent pick-ups Willians Astudillo and Delino DeShields have yet to make their spring debuts—perhaps that will change today. Probable starters are Jesús Luzardo and Dakota Hudson.
How to watch, listen and follow: There is a shared television broadcast between Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Midwest! I expect that to mean BS Midwest is borrowing one of the analysts in BS Florida’s rotation. On the radio side, Kyle Sielaff is being paired with Scott Kornberg of the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. That’s available on Marlins.com.
- Max Meyer was brilliant on Monday, working four perfect innings of relief. His fastball velocity topped out at 98 miles per hour. He used his slider for both called strikes and whiffs. He mixed in 10 changeups among his 44 total pitches. It was not a full-strength Mets lineup, but Meyer did retire big league veterans Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme and Tomás Nido.
- Pending free agent Richard Bleier has agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2024. The Marlins have nine other arbitration-eligible players to negotiate with before tonight’s deadline for exchanging salary figures. Anybody who doesn’t have an agreement in place by then will go to a hearing next month to have their salary determined by third-party arbiters.
- Paul Campbell, Daniel Castano, Braxton Garrett and Jordan Holloway are no longer candidates for the Marlins Opening Day rotation after being optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. For Castano and Holloway, spending at least 20 total days in the minors in 2022 would use up their final minor league option year.
- Former Marlins prospect Grant Dayton is signing a minor league deal to return to his original organization. The left-hander was a bit player on the Braves’ World Series-winning team during his age-33 season. Overall, he has pitched parts of five seasons in The Show (3.43 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 1.18 WHIP in 102.1 IP). Dayton has two weeks to get acclimated in time for Jacksonville’s season opener.
- I do not foresee a Bryan Reynolds trade coming together in the near future, but here is what it could look like in July assuming the Pirates are ready to shop him and the Marlins haven’t figured out center field internally.
- Kahlil Watson shared highlights of his first professional home run coming off a Mets prospect. Then, he went yard again later in the same game.
Here are the 2 Kahlil Watson home runs from Monday (1 of them vs. a lefty) pic.twitter.com/X97msY1bAG— Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage (@FishProspects) March 22, 2022
- The Rockies announced a six-year, $70 million extension for infielder Ryan McMahon. That’s the sort of deal that may have been appropriate for Brian Anderson at this stage of his career if BA had performed up to his career norms in 2021 and stayed healthy. Unfortunately, his shoulder injury changes everything.
- Check out the latest installments of our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series. Dozens more articles to come between now and Opening Day.
