New Fish Stripes Podcast

Here's the Mets' travel roster for tomorrow's trip to Jupiter, Fla. (Traveling players are highlighted in orange.) It'll be Max Scherzer's spring debut. pic.twitter.com/bLtl9EX5uw — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 20, 2022

Game Preview: Following an off day on Sunday, the Marlins will be hosting the Mets today at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 1:05 p.m. The Fish hope to keep the good times rolling after outscoring opponents 18-5 in their first two spring training games. Old friend Starling Marte is still working his way into game shape following an oblique issue, so he won’t be in the Mets lineup. Neither will most of New York’s other veteran position players. Probable starters are Max Scherzer and Elieser Hernandez. Scherzer will be relieved by Colin Holderman, Eric Orze and Trevor Williams.

How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner has the radio broadcast on FOX Sports 940 Miami. The Marlins will once again set up a grainy-but-better-than-nothing video livestream from the press box. Check the MLB app around first pitch for a link to that (I’ll also tweet it out from the @fishstripes Twitter account). We’re thrilled to have Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) at Roger Dean providing credentialed coverage of the game.

