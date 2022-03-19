The Miami Marlins played at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the first time this Spring Training. Miami hosted the Houston Astros and won in convincing fashion, 10-2. That result was to be expected: the Astros gave almost all of their prominent major league players the afternoon off rather than send them to Jupiter.

Marlins starting pitcher Pablo López made his first appearance this spring and looked strong in his short outing. López pitched two innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and four strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway came in relief of López in the top of the third. Holloway had a rough first outing this spring. He threw two innings allowing three hits, two runs, two walks, one hit by pitch and one strikeout.

Left-handed pitching prospect Will Stewart came in relief for Holloway in the top of the fifth inning. Stewart pitched very well as he threw three innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis came in relief for the Marlins in the top of the eighth. Yacabonis made his Marlins spring training debut and looked good in his first outing. He only threw one inning but it was a quick 1-2-3 inning that included a strikeout.

Relief pitcher Louis Head came in the relief and shut the door for the Marlins in the ninth. Head got Scott Manea to pop out to the catcher, Justin Williams to fly out to CF and struck out Norel Gonzalez looking.

The Marlins offense flexed their muscles against the Astros as they scored ten runs on ten hits including three home runs. Avisaíl García quickly showcased the Miami faithful what he could do at the play with a moon shot three-run home run that traveled 449 feet.

Former All-Star infielder Joey Wendle made his Marlins spring debut as he had a good day at the plate. Wendle went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored. Brian Anderson went 1-for-2 with a three-run home to left center.

Marlins captain and shortstop Miguel Rojas played well while rocking uniform #11 for the first time. Rojas went 1-for-2 with a double to right field and base on ball and Garrett Cooper went 1-for-2 with a single to right field and base on ball.

As for some of the Marlins prospects, outfielder/first baseman Jerar Encarnación blasted a solo home run to straight away center in his only at bat.

Jerar Encarnación



3rd Marlins home run of the day pic.twitter.com/lhOw7kd2RN — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) March 19, 2022

NRI Ray-Patrick Didder went 2-for-2 with a RBI triple off the left center field wall and an infield single.

What’s next?

The Marlins will get to enjoy a day off on Sunday before hosting the New York Mets on Monday. Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez is scheduled to get the start versus the Mets. First pitch on Monday is at 1:05 p.m. EST. Fish Stripes will once again have a credentialed reporter in attendance.