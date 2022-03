Evolution of veteran Marlins players through their annual Photo Day pics

Major League Baseball has trimmed several weeks off of its usual spring training schedule in order to play a full 162-game regular season. In the midst of all the practices, weight room sessions and exhibition games, each team still made time for a traditional Photo Day event. The Marlins held theirs earlier this week, capturing pics of the 40-man roster players, non-roster invitees, coaches and athletic trainers.

I thought it would be amusing to create mini-galleries of Miami’s longest-tenured players. My cut-off was four straight spring training appearances (those who debuted at Marlins big league camp in 2019 or earlier). Some players are remarkably consistent from year-to-year when it comes to their physical build, accessories and facial expression and facial hair; others have grown up before our eyes.

The photos are in chronological order, beginning with each player’s Marlins spring training debut and ending with the 2022 edition of their portrait.

Grid View 2018 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View 2017 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2018 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View 2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View 2018 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View 2018 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View 2018 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View 2018 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2019 Miami Marlins Photo Day

2020 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Jared Blais/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2021 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 Miami Marlins Photo Day Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images