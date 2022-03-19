Game Preview: Coming off a 8-3 road win over the Nationals in their Grapefruit League opener on Friday, the Marlins will be hosting the Astros today at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Probable starters are Pablo López and Jimmy Endersby (no, I’ve never heard of him, either). Safe to assume that a lot of the players who were sidelined for these teams on Friday will make their spring debuts in this one. That means we could get a Lewis Brinson sighting! He inked a minor league deal with Houston last weekend.

How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner has the radio broadcast on FOX Sports 940 Miami. The Marlins will once again set up a grainy-but-better-than-nothing video livestream from the press box. Check the MLB app around first pitch for a link to that (I’ll also tweet it out from the @fishstripes Twitter account). We’re thrilled to have Hector Rodriguez (@Hector_Baseball) at Roger Dean providing credentialed coverage of the game.