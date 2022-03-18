New Fish Stripes Podcast
Game Preview: Tonight at 6:05 p.m. ET, the Marlins play their first of 15 Grapefruit League games, visiting the Nationals in West Palm Beach. Sandy Alcantara gets the start against Josh Rogers. Per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza, Alcantara is expected to throw three innings or 45 pitches. Although he insists that he is stretched out for a greater workload, remember that all the other arms in camp are itching for game reps, too.
How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner has the radio call on FOX Sports 940 AM Miami. The Marlins are using a camera to livestream from the pressbox—that will be available on Marlins.com shortly before first pitch. Kyle Sielaff cautions that he has “brand new equipment on the way” to improve the visual quality, but it won’t arrive in time for this spring opener. There are still several thousand tickets available to attend the game starting at $25.
- On Saturday afternoon against the Astros, we’ll be seeing Pablo López on the mound for two scheduled innings.
- Addressing fans in a Twitter Space on Thursday night, Craig Mish admitted that the Marlins “have not been able to execute their gameplan” in the week since the lockout ended. They are one of the few MLB teams that hasn’t been involved in any trades or major league signings over that span. Despite reports about their continued interest in free agents Nick Castellanos and Jorge Soler, Mish thinks it’s far more likely that the front office will make a trade to solidify their lineup.
- Fish Stripes got the scoop on the Marlins’ plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship team. The festivities are set for May 13-15 against the Brewers when ‘97 infielder turn Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell will conveniently be in town.
- MLB Pipeline puts six Marlins on their updated Top 100 prospects list, tied for the most representatives of any team: Kahlil Watson (No. 25), Edward Cabrera (No. 34), Max Meyer (No. 35), Eury Pérez (No. 41), Sixto Sanchez (No. 58) and JJ Bleday (No. 69).
- Baseball America added 10 more players to each of their team-specific prospect lists, expanding from 30 names to 40. Among the Marlins prospects in the 31-40 range, I am highest on Antonio Velez.
- Extra innings this season will likely begin with a runner on second base, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Since 2020 when that rule was first implemented, the Marlins have not played any games beyond 12 innings. Personally, I would like to see the first few extra innings of a game played under normal conditions, then add the man on second to expedite things beginning in the 12th or 13th if the teams remain deadlocked.
