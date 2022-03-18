New Fish Stripes Podcast

Game Preview: Tonight at 6:05 p.m. ET, the Marlins play their first of 15 Grapefruit League games, visiting the Nationals in West Palm Beach. Sandy Alcantara gets the start against Josh Rogers. Per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza, Alcantara is expected to throw three innings or 45 pitches. Although he insists that he is stretched out for a greater workload, remember that all the other arms in camp are itching for game reps, too.

How to watch, listen and follow: Glenn Geffner has the radio call on FOX Sports 940 AM Miami. The Marlins are using a camera to livestream from the pressbox—that will be available on Marlins.com shortly before first pitch. Kyle Sielaff cautions that he has “brand new equipment on the way” to improve the visual quality, but it won’t arrive in time for this spring opener. There are still several thousand tickets available to attend the game starting at $25.