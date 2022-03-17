New Fish Stripes Podcast
- Updated FanGraphs playoff odds for the Marlins following the news of Kyle Schwarber signing with the Phillies and Eddie Rosario re-signing with the Braves: 16.2%. That’s down from 19.4% on Wednesday.
- Now a member of the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman will have fewer opportunities to torment the Marlins. I wrote about his jaw-dropping numbers against the Fish.
- Makeup dates for the Marlins’ postponed season-opening homestand have been announced. LoanDepot Park will host two doubleheaders (August 13 vs. Braves and September 12 vs. Rangers).
- In conjunction with Aria Gloves, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has created a unique design that resembles a waffle cone holding a scoop of ice cream with sprinkles. It’s expensive!
- It felt great to revert to our traditional Fish Stripes LIVE discussion format on Wednesday. The panel expressed frustration about the Marlins’ lack of transactions since the lockout, evaluated the remaining options on the free agent and trade markets and finished with bold predictions. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- The MLBPA takes us inside the pre-lockout workouts coordinated by Marlins 40-man roster players, featuring the likes of Richard Bleier, Miguel Rojas, Cody Poteet and Anthony Bender as well as some non-40-man friends.
- Wednesday was Photo Day at Marlins camp. Bleier stole the show.
- The historical names of the Minor League Baseball leagues have been restored after bizarrely being ditched in 2021. Marlins affiliates this season will play in the International League (Triple-A), Southern League (Double-A), Midwest League (High-A) and Florida State League (Low-A).
- Baseball America likes Cody Morissette’s potential to break out in 2022 after an underwhelming professional debut.
- Garrett Cooper is next up in our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series. Dozens more articles are on the way between now and Opening Day.
