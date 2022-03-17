 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SCOOP What we know about the Marlins' 25th anniversary plans

Offishial news, 3/17/22: Big bats on the move; Photo Day; breakout prospect?

22 days away from Marlins Opening Day.

By Ely Sussman
Jesús Luzardo, Miguel Rojas, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Joey Wendle pose together for Marlins Photo Day @Marlins/Twitter

  • Updated FanGraphs playoff odds for the Marlins following the news of Kyle Schwarber signing with the Phillies and Eddie Rosario re-signing with the Braves: 16.2%. That’s down from 19.4% on Wednesday.
  • Now a member of the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman will have fewer opportunities to torment the Marlins. I wrote about his jaw-dropping numbers against the Fish.
  • Makeup dates for the Marlins’ postponed season-opening homestand have been announced. LoanDepot Park will host two doubleheaders (August 13 vs. Braves and September 12 vs. Rangers).
  • In conjunction with Aria Gloves, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has created a unique design that resembles a waffle cone holding a scoop of ice cream with sprinkles. It’s expensive!
  • It felt great to revert to our traditional Fish Stripes LIVE discussion format on Wednesday. The panel expressed frustration about the Marlins’ lack of transactions since the lockout, evaluated the remaining options on the free agent and trade markets and finished with bold predictions. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

