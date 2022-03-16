- Updated MLB projections for the 2022 season are out. FanGraphs (79-83) and Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA (78-84) both see the Marlins as a slightly sub-.500 team. But thanks to the expanded postseason format, that’s good enough for one-in-five playoff odds (19.4% and 19.0%, respectively).
- Bally Sports Florida announced a quintet of analysts who will combine to fill Todd Hollandsworth’s shoes as the analyst on Marlins television game broadcasts: Tommy Hutton, J.P. Arencibia, Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sanchez and Rod Allen. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Hutton will handle about 50 games, all of them home games at LoanDepot Park. Arencibia is getting a similar workload (mostly on the road). Allen is the unfamiliar name to most of you—he’s coming off a long stint in the Tigers TV booth. While it’s helpful that four of the five have intimate knowledge of the Marlins, Paul Severino still has a challenging season ahead of him in trying to manage this rotation of partners.
- At least five Marlins spring training games—March 22, March 26 and March 31 vs. the Cardinals, and March 24 and April 3 vs. the Mets—will be available to MLB.TV subscribers thanks to Bally Sports Midwest and SNY.
- Jackson adds that the radio broadcast will continue with this rotation approach as well, pairing Glenn Geffner with Sanchez, Nelson, Arencibia and Kelly Saco. Geffner himself confirms that he’ll be “working the full schedule” after splitting assignments with Dave Van Horne in 2021. Geff will be relieved by Kyle Sielaff on any games he takes off.
- With Jackson reporting that Nick Castellanos is no longer a priority for the Marlins, I speculate that a Ramón Laureano trade could be around the corner.
- Splashy MLB transactions from Tuesday: Collin McHugh signed with the Braves and Matt Olson agreed to an eight-year extension with them; Anthony Rizzo re-signed with the Yankees.
- For the first time in three-and-a-half months, we are ecstatic to bring you a “normal” edition of Fish Stripes LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. ET! Streaming on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, our panel will vent about the Marlins’ incomplete offseason and comment on what we’ve seen during the open days of spring training. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- Don Mattingly plans to take advantage of Brian Anderson’s athleticism by using him in the corner outfield spots on occasion. BA last played there in 2019, grading out well by both the stats and the eye test. That would allow him, Miguel Rojas, Joey Wendle and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to squeeze into the same starting lineup.
- BA came away impressed with the changeup that Anthony Bender worked on this offseason. Statcast only tracked seven changeups thrown by Bender in 2021.
- Dylan Floro and Garrett Cooper is next up in our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series. Dozens more articles are on the way between now and Opening Day.
- Spring training tickets for games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium are now on sale. The Marlins will play 10 of their 15 games there (eight as the home team and two facing the Cardinals as “visitors”).
